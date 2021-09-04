CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara II: Results, Live Coverage And Discussion

By Daniel Yanofsky
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for Josh Warrington v. Mauricio Lara II. We will bring you full live coverage and results for today's card. Both Warrington and Lara fought one another in February, with a then-unknown Lara beating Warrington via TKO. It was considered a major upset at the time as Lara did not face major competition leading up to the fight. He is currently on a 12-fight win streak. Warrington vacated his IBF Featherweight Title heading into the fight. Starting his career in 2009, Warrington did not feel like his usual self against the 23-year-old. Now, he is looking for a measure of revenge,

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Han
Person
Natasha Jonas
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Josh Warrington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Fightful Com#Tko#Ibf#Wba#Wbc#Wbo#Dazn Boxing#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara: Fight date, start time, how to watch and undercard including Conor Benn and Katie Taylor

Josh Warrington rematches Mauricio Lara on Saturday evening knowing defeat will almost certainly spell the end of his decorated career. Warrington suffered the first loss of his career against the Mexican underdog earlier this year when he was dropped and eventually stopped in the ninth round of a brutal and one-sided fight in February. The nature of the defeat left many questioning if Warrington would immediately want a rematch, however, the Leeds icon has been adamant he wants to right the wrongs of that night and will attempt to do so in front of 20,000 fans at Headingley Stadium. A...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Lara – Warrington Rematch Ends in TD, Katie Taylor Wins!

By Ken Hissner: At the Headingly Rugby League Stadium, Leeds, Yorkshire, UK, Saturday over DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event the rematch between Mauricio “Bronco” Lara and former IBF Featherweight Josh “The Leeds Warrior” Warrington ended after two rounds after a clash of heads causing a bad cut on the left eyebrow of Lara ruling a technical draw by referee Steve Gray. Unbeaten World Female Lightweight champion Katie Taylor defended her four titles, shutting out former Featherweight champion Jennifer Han over 10 rounds.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Warrington v Lara DAZN press quotes and photos

“Thank you for being here in Leeds today, what a turnout, it feels so good. I forgot what this felt like, the big stage, the media, the fans, the atmosphere and anticipation for a massive night on Saturday in Leeds. “20,000 people at Headingley Stadium, the home of Leeds Rhinos...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Lara vs Warrington 2 predictions, preview, how to watch, start time

Saturday’s rematch between featherweights Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington is an intriguing one, with Lara looking to repeat on his big upset from earlier this year, while former titleholder Warrington aims for revenge at home in Leeds, England, where he’s built up a great and passionate fan base. Who wins...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Josh Warrington reacts to watching Lara loss for first time

Josh Warrington tries to avenge his lone defeat against Mauricio Lara on Saturday, Sept. 4. Here’s what happened when he rewatched the loss. No one was picking former IBF featherweight champion, Josh Warrington, to lose in February, except for his opponent Mauricio Lara. Lara scored a sensational upset TKO win, but Warrington is looking to even the score.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

‘Warrington vs Lara 3 has to happen’ – says Eddie Hearn

By Scott Gilfoid: Eddie Hearn was in the damage control mode last Saturday night following Josh Warrington ruining his rematch with former conqueror Mauricio Lara (23-2-1, 16 KOs) by head-butting him repeatedly until his left eye was ripped to open in the second round, causing the fight to be stopped at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ’Scared’ After Bad Khabib Video Leak?

Jake Paul recently emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley via a controversial split decision at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul has expressed his desire to fight former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jake Paul opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Paul claimed that he has a lot of respect...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Josh Warrington May Take Interim-Fight Before Trilogy With Lara

Former IBF featherweight Josh Warrington is not fully set on facing Mauricio Lara in a third consecutive fight. Back in February, Warrington suffered the first defeat of his career when he was dropped and knocked out in nine rounds by Lara. Their rematch took place this past Saturday night in...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Lara: “I’m Coming To Destroy Warrington!”

Mauricio Lara says he will “destroy” Josh Warrington when they meet for a second time at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds next Saturday September 4 in what is a huge fight for the Featherweight division, shown live worldwide on DAZN. ‘Bronco’ (23-2, 16 KOs) pulled off a sensational upset when...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Warrington-Lara ends in technical draw

The rematch between former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (23-2-1, 16 KOs) ended in a two round technical draw on Saturday night at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. A second round head clash left Lara with a deep cut over his left eye and the bout was stopped.
Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

PODCAST: Lara-Warrington II; Daniel Dubois; Anthony Yarde; Diego Corrales; Sonny Liston

Josh Warrington's mountainous task is analysed alongside reflections on Anthony Yarde, Daniel Dubois, Diego Corrales and Sonny Liston. MUCH of the discussion this week centres around Josh Warrington, his balls of steel, and the danger that awaits as he again takes on Mauricio Lara this weekend, just seven months after the Mexican turned his career upside down.
UFCBloody Elbow

Watch: Evander Holyfield outweighs Vitor Belfort by almost 20 lbs at Triller Fight Club

It still seems as though 58-year-old Evander Holyfield will be lacing up the gloves tomorrow night to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of Triller Fight Club. Belfort was supposed to face Oscar De La Hoya, which I suppose isn’t as bad. However, with Holyfield stepping the whole event has been moved from California to Florida (and a friendlier commission) in order to make this spectacle happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy