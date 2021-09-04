Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara II: Results, Live Coverage And Discussion

Josh Warrington rematches Mauricio Lara on Saturday evening knowing defeat will almost certainly spell the end of his decorated career. Warrington suffered the first loss of his career against the Mexican underdog earlier this year when he was dropped and eventually stopped in the ninth round of a brutal and one-sided fight in February. The nature of the defeat left many questioning if Warrington would immediately want a rematch, however, the Leeds icon has been adamant he wants to right the wrongs of that night and will attempt to do so in front of 20,000 fans at Headingley Stadium. A...