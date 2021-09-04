Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara II: Results, Live Coverage And Discussion
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for Josh Warrington v. Mauricio Lara II. We will bring you full live coverage and results for today's card. Both Warrington and Lara fought one another in February, with a then-unknown Lara beating Warrington via TKO. It was considered a major upset at the time as Lara did not face major competition leading up to the fight. He is currently on a 12-fight win streak. Warrington vacated his IBF Featherweight Title heading into the fight. Starting his career in 2009, Warrington did not feel like his usual self against the 23-year-old. Now, he is looking for a measure of revenge,www.fightful.com
