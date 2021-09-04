LA Clippers: 3 goals for Paul George to win MVP next year

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePaul George has been in the MVP conversation before, but never for the LA Clippers. After the potential he showed in the postseason last year, he certainly has the chance to do it this year. I know that the ‘Pandemic P’ trolls are going to decide that George has no chance, but the reality of the situation is that George put up 29.6 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game, and had 1.4 steals per game when Kawhi Leonard went down in the playoffs. The facts show that George has what it takes to carry the Clippers to success this year when they will likely be without Claw for a while.

