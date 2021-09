Wout Van Aert secured his second victory of the Tour of Britain as he battled to an uphill sprint finish on the line in Llandudno to reclaim the overall race lead after stage four.The 210-kilometre course started in Aberaeron and ran parallel to the Welsh coastline, venturing into Snowdonia National Park before a final energy-sapping climb up alongside the Great Orme’s tramway.With Ineos Grenadiers having claimed a time-trial victory on Tuesday, Ethan Hayter had been pushed into the leader’s jersey ahead of team-mate Rohan Dennis and Belgian Van Aert, who had taken the opening stage for Jumbo-Visma.@WoutvanAert wins stage four...