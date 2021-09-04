CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Shots fired in Northwest Jacksonville leave man dead in yard, 2 more injured

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Friday night and two more took themselves to a hospital after an argument led to gunshots in a Harborview neighborhood. Jacksonville police received multiple 911 calls about 8 p.m. regarding a loud argument between several people on Rhode Island Drive East. Minutes later, additional phone calls came in saying shots were being fired, according to homicide Sgt. Edwin Cayenne.

