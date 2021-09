The Boston Red Sox aren't the only MLB club dealing with COVID-19 issues as the start of the fall months approaches. Per Ryan Herrera of the league's website, the Cubs confirmed ahead of their Friday afternoon game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates that manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer both tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately, both men are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and currently feeling fine. Both are quarantining for a minimum of 10 days per health and safety protocols.