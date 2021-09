Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered his thoughts on his two former quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones facing off in Week One of the NFL season. “Both guys are great guys, both guys did a great job for us here, we’re rooting for both guys,” Saban said. “I hope both guys play extremely well. They are very capable. Tua had his year last year to play and develop and learn and grow and Mac is in that situation now. I wish them both very well, I hope they both do extremely well both in this game and in their careers.”