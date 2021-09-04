OCPS Food and Nutrition Services to offer $3,500 sign-on bonus to new hires

(WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services is looking to add roughly 150 qualified candidates to its staff during a three-day job fair next week.

“We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives,” said Lora Gilbert, senior director.

New hires will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus that includes a $2,500 bonus for those hired on or before Oct. 8 (pending union ratification) and a $1,000 bonus for those hired before Dec. 31.

The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at 8101 Benrus Street in Orlando.

OCPS said it offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

Nights, weekends and summers off (10-month schedule).

School holidays off.

Flexible job placement.

Group medical benefits.

Florida Retirement System (FRS).

©2021 Cox Media Group