Congress, OH

September countdown for Congress

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always a clock running on Capitol Hill, especially in September. As an institution, Congress runs on its own time. Legislation can take years to develop, moving in and out of new sessions and election cycles. But even Congress can’t stop time or what’s anticipated to be a showdown over the borrowing limit of the United States.

