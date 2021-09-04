CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway in Long Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
A person was killed today when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Chp#Cns#Traffic Accident#Chp
