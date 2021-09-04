One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway in Long Beach
A person was killed today when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway.kfiam640.iheart.com
A person was killed today when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway.kfiam640.iheart.com
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 0