Born and raised in Australia, Daniel Webber doesn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment industry. Still, however, he couldn’t resist the allure of acting. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2008, Daniel has gone from a completely unknown actor to someone whose name and face are known to people all over the world. From TV to movies, he has shown that he can light up any screen. Daniel hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2021, but the time is definitely coming. It was recently announced that he would be in the upcoming TV series Billy the Kid and his fans are really looking forward to it. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Daniel Webber.