CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniel Webber

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in Australia, Daniel Webber doesn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment industry. Still, however, he couldn’t resist the allure of acting. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2008, Daniel has gone from a completely unknown actor to someone whose name and face are known to people all over the world. From TV to movies, he has shown that he can light up any screen. Daniel hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2021, but the time is definitely coming. It was recently announced that he would be in the upcoming TV series Billy the Kid and his fans are really looking forward to it. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Daniel Webber.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Vince Neil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Portrayed#Wikifeet#Pop Sugar#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Outsider.com

Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Las Vegas Hospital: Report

Kate Beckinsale is reportedly in a local hospital in Las Vegas after being rushed to the facility via ambulance on Friday morning. According to TMZ, the renowned actress was taken to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. local time. Further, Kate Beckinsale was suffering sincere pain after her back gave out. The outlet states that the injury and pain was bad enough that she needed an ambulance and immediate care. Beckinsale was staying at The Signature at MGM Grand before being heading to the hospital.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy