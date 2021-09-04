CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Stanford football appears to be on the decline. Had a good run.

By hooshouse Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Stanford football appears to be on the decline. Had a good run. ** -- hooshouse 09/04/2021 2:05PM. Returning to their norm. Hitting out of their weight class for a bit ** -- HooWorldOrder 09/04/2021 2:09PM. They have top 25 level talent, are in a high weight class w/ recruiting **...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Football#Recruiting#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Stanford, CAMarin Independent Journal

College football: Stanford looks to take big leap in Week 2 vs. USC

Many coaches believe the biggest improvement a team makes is between Week 1 and Week 2. Stanford is hoping that’s the case. After getting beaten decisively in its opener against Kansas State, the Cardinal faces what looks like an even tougher assignment Saturday night against No. 14 USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum (7:30 p.m., FOX).
Stanford, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Stanford football: ranking the Cardinal’s greatest QBs of all-time

Stanford has produced quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy, been No. 1 draft picks, and won multiple NFL MVP awards and Super Bowl championships. Rarely has the Cardinal gone into a season so uncertain and inexperienced at the position. Only time will tell how Tanner McKee and Jack West...
Footballsportswar.com

Tom had a good pro career and Scott at least had a couple shots

Definitely had worse teams in the mid-late 50s / early 60s ** -- DurhamCav 09/02/2021 9:33PM. Tom had a good pro career and Scott at least had a couple shots ** -- 111Balz 09/02/2021 6:31PM. I thought that was the game where we threw an interception near the end of...
Utah State247Sports

WSU football notebook: Run Cougars run?

AFTER UTAH STATE head coach Blake Anderson’s press conference this week, KSL.com, which covers USU top to bottom, had an interesting takeaway. Yes, the Cougs like the Aggies are still figuring out who the starting quarterback will be. But Wazzu’s real strength, it said, is the running game. Certainly, Max...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: Key starter appears to be out with injury

The injury report has been pretty good for Michigan football but there is one possible injury that isn’t ideal heading into Saturday’s opener. We are now just over 24 hours away from Michigan football‘s season opener against Western Michigan and it’s about time. The Maize and Blue will take the...
Stanford, CARedlands Daily Facts

What’s next for USC football? Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford

Stanford (0-1) at No. 15 USC (1-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. Stanford update: The Cardinal struggled in its season opener, falling at home to Kansas State, 24-7. The most shocking numbers from the game is that Stanford’s running backs — usually a strong suit of the program — combined for just 46 yards rushing on 15 attempts. The Cardinal split time at quarterback and it continues to look at Davis Mills’ replacement. Jack West went 8-for-12 with two interceptions, while Tanner McKee completed 15 of 18 and threw Stanford’s lone touchdown, which came on Stanford’s final offensive snap of the game. Meanwhile, the Stanford defense allowed 200 yards rushing and an average of 6.5 per carry. The overall performance was a far cry from the Stanford team that won its last four games in 2020.
Kansas StateAthlonSports.com

Stanford vs. Kansas State Football Prediction and Preview

A Power 5-conference showdown ushers in the first full college football Saturday of 2021, as Stanford and Kansas State meet in Arlington, Texas. This year's installment of the Cowboys Classic features two of the top 30 winningest programs of the previous decade, with Stanford finishing the 2010s with a .737 win percentage and Kansas State turning to the 2020s at .628.
College Sports247Sports

USC Football Game 2: Quick Look at the Stanford Cardinal

Record: 0-1 Last Game: 24-7 loss to Kansas State. Last Meeting: 45-20 USC (2019, L.A.) - The Cardinal is coming to the Coliseum with some fresh wounds after the Wildcats pulled out a convincing win on a neutral site in Arlington, Texas. The Stanford offense looked downright bad as it was shutout for three quarters before garbage time TD pass in the final five minutes. It enters this weekend No. 12 in total offense (233.0) in the Pac-12. Stanford converted 4-of-12 third down attempts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy