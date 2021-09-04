Prognosis factors for survival in fetuses with prenatally diagnosed megacystis

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are associated with pulmonary protection and longevity. We separated chicken bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs); investigated whether BM-MSCs can improve lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced lung and distal organ injury; and explored the underlying mechanisms. Ninety-six male ICR (6 weeks old) mice were randomly divided into three groups: Sham, LPS, and LPS + MSC groups. The mice were intratracheally injected with 5 mg/kg LPS to induce acute lung injury (ALI). The histopathological severity of injury to the lung, liver, kidney, heart, and aortic tissues was detected. Wet/dry ratio, protein concentrations in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), BALF cell counts, inflammatory cytokine levels in serum, inflammatory cytokine gene expression, and oxidative stress-related indicators were detected. In addition, a survival analysis was performed in sixty male ICR mice (6 weeks old, 18–20 g). This study used chicken BM-MSCs, which are easier to obtain and more convenient than other animal or human MSCs, and have MSC-associated properties, such as a colony forming ability, multilineage differentiation potential, and certain phenotypes. BM-MSCs administration significantly improved the survival rate, systemic inflammation, and the histopathological severity of lung, liver, kidney, and aortic injury during ALI. BM-MSCs administration reduced the levels of inflammatory factors in BALF, the infiltration of neutrophils, and oxidative stress injury in lung tissue. In addition, BM-MSCs administration reduced TRL4 and Mdy88 mRNA expression during ALI. Chicken BM-MSCs serve as a potential alternative resource for stem cell therapy and exert a prominent effect on LPS-induced ALI and extrapulmonary injury, in part through TRL4/Mdy88 signaling and inhibition of neutrophil inflammation and oxidative stress injury.
