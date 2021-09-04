CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Prognosis factors for survival in fetuses with prenatally diagnosed megacystis

By Lucile Grimal
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Megacystis is defined by a bladder whose largest diameter is ≥7 mm at the first trimester screening test [1], and as a large bladder that does not empty after 45 min of examination during the second and third trimesters. Its prevalence varies from 0.06 to 0.31% [2]. This study aims to highlight the antenatal ultrasound (US) criteria associated with fetal megacystis and the prognosis factors for survival.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prognosis#Google Scholar#Medical Genetics#Vat#Cas#M Nv#Fp#Fv#T Faisant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Prognosis and risk factors of ERCP pancreatitis in elderly

The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 3, where the “Complications” for “Syrén et al. (2019)36” was given in Turkish. The original Article has been corrected. Gastroenterology Department, Faculty of Medicine, Ege University, Bornova, Izmir, Turkey. Erhan Ergin, Nevin Oruç, Galip Ersöz, Oktay Tekeşin & Ömer...
GoogleNature.com

The fatty degeneration of the lumbar erector spinae muscles affects dynamic spinal compensation ability during gait in adult spinal deformity

This study aimed to investigate whether fat infiltration in lumbar paravertebral muscles assessed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) could be related to dynamic sagittal spino-pelvic balance during gait in adult spinal deformity (ASD). This is a retrospective analysis of 28 patients with ASD. The fat infiltration rate of lumbar erector spinae muscles, multifidus muscles and psoas major muscles was measured by T2 weighted axial MRI at L1-2 and L4-5. Dynamic sagittal spinal and pelvic angles during gait were evaluated using 3D motion analysis. The correlation between fat infiltration rate of those muscles with variations in dynamic kinematic variables while walking and static radiological parameters was analyzed. Spinal kyphosis and pelvic anteversion significantly increased during gait. Fat infiltration rate of erector spinae muscles at L1-2 was positively correlated with thoracic kyphosis (r = 0.392, p = 0.039) and pelvic tilt (r = 0.415, p = 0.028). Increase of spinal kyphosis during walking was positively correlated with fat infiltration rate of erector spinae muscles both at L1-2 (r = 0.394, p = 0.038) and L4-5 (r = 0.428, p = 0.023). Qualitative evaluation of lumbar erector spinae muscles assessed by fat infiltration rate has the potential to reflect dynamic spino-pelvic balance during gait.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Swedish intrauterine growth reference ranges of biometric measurements of fetal head, abdomen and femur

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79797-8, published online 31 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Equations. In the Results section,. Mean and variance equation for BPD in males and females:. $$ Var\left( {Zi} \right) = 0.0{8 } \, + \left[ {0.0{\text{2 log}}\left( {{\text{GA}}_{{\text{i}}} } \right)^{{2}}...
GoogleNature.com

Towards a model for road runoff infiltration management

In human society, there is a demand for sustainable solutions for water preservation and efficient treatment systems. An important water reservoir is road runoff defined as rainwater leaching from roads, loading micropollutants and infiltrating the soil. We aimed to study this poorly understood feature using large-scale metabolomic analysis coupled with analysis of soil physico-chemical properties and molecular chemical similarity enrichment. A total of 2406 micropollutants were assayed to understand their distribution and assess the trapping abilities of a road runoff infiltration system composed of a sedimentation pond and an infiltration pond. Here, we confirm the essential role of the infiltration pond in preventing environmental contamination and propose a model correlating micropollutant abundance and the soil physico-chemical properties. We demonstrate that sand in infiltration ponds is a key player, helping retain 86% of the micropollutant abundance and propose a model that could be easily applied for road runoff management.
CancerNature.com

The long non-coding RNA SAMMSON is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) can exhibit cell-type and cancer-type specific expression profiles, making them highly attractive as therapeutic targets. Pan-cancer RNA sequencing data revealed broad expression of the SAMMSON lncRNA in uveal melanoma (UM), the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. Currently, there are no effective treatments for UM patients with metastatic disease, resulting in a median survival time of 6–12 months. We aimed to investigate the therapeutic potential of SAMMSON inhibition in UM. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-mediated SAMMSON inhibition impaired the growth and viability of a genetically diverse panel of uveal melanoma cell lines. These effects were accompanied by an induction of apoptosis and were recapitulated in two uveal melanoma patient derived xenograft (PDX) models through subcutaneous ASO delivery. SAMMSON pulldown revealed several candidate interaction partners, including various proteins involved in mitochondrial translation. Consequently, inhibition of SAMMSON impaired global, mitochondrial and cytosolic protein translation levels and mitochondrial function in uveal melanoma cells. The present study demonstrates that SAMMSON expression is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival. ASO-mediated silencing of SAMMSON may provide an effective treatment strategy to treat primary and metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
ScienceNature.com

Novel variants causing megalencephalic leukodystrophy in Sudanese families

Mutations in MLC1 cause megalencephalic leukoencephalopathy with subcortical cysts (MLC), a rare form of leukodystrophy characterized by macrocephaly, epilepsy, spasticity, and slow mental deterioration. Genetic studies of MLC are lacking from many parts of the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. Genomic DNA was extracted for 67 leukodystrophic patients from 43 Sudanese families. Mutations were screened using the NGS panel testing 139 leukodystrophies and leukoencephalopathies causing genes (NextSeq500 Illumina). Five homozygous MLC1 variants were discovered in seven patients from five distinct families, including three consanguineous families from the same region of Sudan. Three variants were missense (c.971 T > G, p.Ile324Ser; c.344 T > C, p.Phe115Ser; and c.881 C > T, p.Pro294Leu), one duplication (c.831_838dupATATCTGT, p.Ser280Tyrfs*8), and one synonymous/splicing-site mutation (c.762 C > T, p.Ser254). The segregation pattern was consistent with autosomal recessive inheritance. The clinical presentation and brain MRI of the seven affected patients were consistent with the diagnosis of MLC1. Due to the high frequency of distinct MLC1 mutations found in our leukodystrophic Sudanese families, we analyzed the coding sequence of MLC1 gene in 124 individuals from the Sudanese genome project in comparison with the 1000-genome project. We found that Sudan has the highest proportion of deleterious variants in MLC1 gene compared with other populations from the 1000-genome project.
HealthNature.com

Oral hygiene and oral microbiota in children and young people with neurological impairment and oropharyngeal dysphagia

Salum Bueno da Silveira Junior ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0652-65861,. Bianca Eduarda Baptistella Mesquita Serva ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0216-44661,. This study compared the oral hygiene and oral microbiota in children and young people with neurological impairment and oropharyngeal dysphagia with and without gastrostomy. Forty children and young people participated in this study: 19 females and 21 males, aged 2 to 22 years (mean age 8.6 years). Participants were divided into two groups: group I (GI = 20) with gastrostomy and group II (GII = 20) without gastrostomy (with oral feeding). Oral hygiene was assessed using the Simplified Oral Hygiene Index (SOHI). Analysis of two bacteria, Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus, was performed by collecting saliva using an oral swab, then mRNA expression was evaluated using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique. The oral hygiene index had a general median of 2.2, and the two groups were statistically different (Group I: median 2.9 and Group II: median 2.0) (p = 0.01751). Bacterial analysis indicated 13 individuals with S. mutans and none with S. sobrinus. Of the 13 individuals with S. mutans, 6 were from Group I and 7 from Group II. Those with gastrostomy had worse oral hygiene, and both groups harbored the bacterium S. mutans.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on passive viscoelastic components of the musculoarticular system

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) produces skeletal muscle atrophy and weakness, leading to impairments of exercise performance. The mechanical work needed for movement execution is also provided by the passive tension developed by musculoarticular connective tissue. To verify whether COPD affects this component, the passive viscoelastic properties of the knee joint were evaluated in 11 patients with COPD and in 11 healthy individuals. The levels of stiffness and viscosity were assessed by means of the pendulum test, consisting in a series of passive leg oscillations. In addition, to explore the contribution of passive tension in the mechanical output of a simple motor task, voluntary leg flexion–extension movements were performed. Patients with COPD showed a statistically significant reduction in stiffness and viscosity compared to controls. Voluntary execution of flexion–extension movements revealed that the electromyographic activity of the Rectus Femoris and Biceps Femoris was lower in patients than in controls, and the low viscoelastic tension in the patients conditioned the performance of active movements. These results provide novel insights on the mechanism responsible for the movement impairments associated with COPD.
ScienceNature.com

3D imaging of human organs with micrometer resolution - applied to the endocrine pancreas

The possibility to quantitatively study specific molecular/cellular features of complete human organs with preserved spatial 3D context would have widespread implications for pre-clinical and clinical medicine. Whereas optical 3D imaging approaches have experienced a formidable revolution, they have remained limited due to current incapacities in obtaining specific labelling within large tissue volumes. We present a simple approach enabling reconstruction of antibody labeled cells within entire human organs with preserved organ context. We demonstrate the utility of the approach by providing volumetric data and 3D distribution of hundreds of thousands of islets of Langerhans within the human pancreas. By assessments of pancreata from non-diabetic and type 2 diabetic individuals, we display previously unrecognized features of the human islet mass distribution and pathology. As such, this method may contribute not only in unraveling new information of the pancreatic anatomy/pathophysiology, but it may be translated to essentially any antibody marker or organ system.
ScienceNature.com

Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro

Effective vaccines are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, but SARS-CoV-2 will likely remain an issue in the future making it important to have therapeutics to treat patients. There are few options for treating patients with COVID-19. We show probenecid potently blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication in mammalian cells and virus replication in a hamster model. Furthermore, we demonstrate that plasma concentrations up to 50-fold higher than the protein binding adjusted IC90 value are achievable for 24 h following a single oral dose. These data support the potential clinical utility of probenecid to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.
HealthNature.com

Sensory-based interventions in the NICU: systematic review of effects on preterm brain development

Infants born preterm are known to be at risk for abnormal brain development and adverse neurobehavioral outcomes. To improve early neurodevelopment, several non-pharmacological interventions have been developed and implemented in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Sensory-based interventions seem to improve short-term neurodevelopmental outcomes in the inherently stressful NICU environment. However, how this type of intervention affects brain development in the preterm population remains unclear.
WorldNature.com

Prenatal exposure to wildfire-related air pollution and birth defects in Brazil

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Birth defects are a major cause of poor health outcomes during both childhood and adulthood. A growing body of evidence demonstrated associations between air pollution exposure during pregnancy and birth defects. To date, there is no study looking at birth defects and exposure to wildfire-related air pollution, which is suggested as a type of air pollution source with high toxicity for reproductive health.
ScienceNature.com

Clinical features and prognosis of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy with different morphologies of branching vascular network on optical coherence tomography angiography

This study highlights the clinical features and treatment response of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) among three different branching vascular network (BVN) morphologies in optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), and further correlates the BVN features with those under fluorescent angiography (FA) and indocyanine green angiography (ICGA). In total, we reviewed 70 eyes with PCV followed up for > 12 months. OCTA, ICGA and FA images were obtained at baseline and post-treatments. BVN was assessed using OCTA and divided into three types by a previously described BVN classification: type 1 (trunk), type 2 (glomeruli), and type 3 (stick). At baseline, type 1 BVN had the poorest vision and thinnest subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT), whereas type 3 had the best vision and thickest SFCT. The aforementioned trend sustained after treatments. Each BVN morphology in OCTA showed typical features in FA + ICGA and encompassed significant correlation (p = 0.004). In conclusion, OCTA is an innovative imaging tool for the detection and classification of BVN in PCV. Furthermore, OCTA has advantages of being noninvasive and free of systemic toxicities. The BVN can be divided into three types based on morphological characteristics in OCTA, which play crucial roles in clinical presentations and treatment outcomes.
HealthNature.com

A randomized controlled trial of pharmacist-led therapeutic carbohydrate and energy restriction in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions; however, strategies to implement these interventions while addressing medication changes are lacking. We conducted a 12-week pragmatic, community-based parallel-group randomized controlled trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03181165) evaluating the effect of a low-carbohydrate (<50 g), energy-restricted diet (~850-1100 kcal/day; Pharm-TCR; n = 98) compared to treatment-as-usual (TAU; n = 90), delivered by community pharmacists, on glucose-lowering medication use, cardiometabolic health, and health-related quality of life. The Pharm-TCR intervention was effective in reducing the need for glucose-lowering medications through complete discontinuation of medications (35.7%; n = 35 vs. 0%; n = 0 in TAU; p < 0.0001) and reduced medication effect score compared to TAU. These reductions occurred concurrently with clinically meaningful improvements in hemoglobin A1C, anthropometrics, blood pressure, and triglycerides (all p < 0.0001). These data indicate community pharmacists are a viable and innovative option for implementing short-term nutritional interventions for people with type 2 diabetes, particularly when medication management is a safety concern.
ScienceNature.com

A self-contained and self-explanatory DNA storage system

Current research on DNA storage usually focuses on the improvement of storage density by developing effective encoding and decoding schemes while lacking the consideration on the uncertainty in ultra-long-term data storage and retention. Consequently, the current DNA storage systems are often not self-contained, implying that they have to resort to external tools for the restoration of the stored DNA data. This may result in high risks in data loss since the required tools might not be available due to the high uncertainty in far future. To address this issue, we propose in this paper a self-contained DNA storage system that can bring self-explanatory to its stored data without relying on any external tool. To this end, we design a specific DNA file format whereby a separate storage scheme is developed to reduce the data redundancy while an effective indexing is designed for random read operations to the stored data file. We verified through experimental data that the proposed self-contained and self-explanatory method can not only get rid of the reliance on external tools for data restoration but also minimise the data redundancy brought about when the amount of data to be stored reaches a certain scale.
ScienceNature.com

NetTCR-2.0 enables accurate prediction of TCR-peptide binding by using paired TCRα and β sequence data

Prediction of T-cell receptor (TCR) interactions with MHC-peptide complexes remains highly challenging. This challenge is primarily due to three dominant factors: data accuracy, data scarceness, and problem complexity. Here, we showcase that “shallow” convolutional neural network (CNN) architectures are adequate to deal with the problem complexity imposed by the length variations of TCRs. We demonstrate that current public bulk CDR3β-pMHC binding data overall is of low quality and that the development of accurate prediction models is contingent on paired α/β TCR sequence data corresponding to at least 150 distinct pairs for each investigated pMHC. In comparison, models trained on CDR3α or CDR3β data alone demonstrated a variable and pMHC specific relative performance drop. Together these findings support that T-cell specificity is predictable given the availability of accurate and sufficient paired TCR sequence data. NetTCR-2.0 is publicly available at https://services.healthtech.dtu.dk/service.php?NetTCR-2.0.
ScienceNature.com

Chicken bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells improve lung and distal organ injury

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are associated with pulmonary protection and longevity. We separated chicken bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs); investigated whether BM-MSCs can improve lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced lung and distal organ injury; and explored the underlying mechanisms. Ninety-six male ICR (6 weeks old) mice were randomly divided into three groups: Sham, LPS, and LPS + MSC groups. The mice were intratracheally injected with 5 mg/kg LPS to induce acute lung injury (ALI). The histopathological severity of injury to the lung, liver, kidney, heart, and aortic tissues was detected. Wet/dry ratio, protein concentrations in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), BALF cell counts, inflammatory cytokine levels in serum, inflammatory cytokine gene expression, and oxidative stress-related indicators were detected. In addition, a survival analysis was performed in sixty male ICR mice (6 weeks old, 18–20 g). This study used chicken BM-MSCs, which are easier to obtain and more convenient than other animal or human MSCs, and have MSC-associated properties, such as a colony forming ability, multilineage differentiation potential, and certain phenotypes. BM-MSCs administration significantly improved the survival rate, systemic inflammation, and the histopathological severity of lung, liver, kidney, and aortic injury during ALI. BM-MSCs administration reduced the levels of inflammatory factors in BALF, the infiltration of neutrophils, and oxidative stress injury in lung tissue. In addition, BM-MSCs administration reduced TRL4 and Mdy88 mRNA expression during ALI. Chicken BM-MSCs serve as a potential alternative resource for stem cell therapy and exert a prominent effect on LPS-induced ALI and extrapulmonary injury, in part through TRL4/Mdy88 signaling and inhibition of neutrophil inflammation and oxidative stress injury.
IndustryNature.com

Mechanisms of heavy metal and oil removal from synthetic saline oilfield produced water by electrocoagulation

In the present study, an electrocoagulation process was applied to treat saline oilfield-produced water. The kinetics of simultaneous heavy metal and oil removal in the saline environment under different conditions including four-electrode materials of copper, zinc, iron, and aluminum, aeration and agitation rate, oil content, and salinity was investigated. The nature of the electro-generated species and possible abatement mechanisms were explored and compared by using FE-SEM/EDS, FTIR, XRD, and BET analyses. At low and high salinities, cadmium adsorption followed Langmuir and Freundlich models, suggesting the transformation of identical adsorption sites to heterogeneous ones. Cadmium removal efficiencies of 99/73% were obtained at low/high salinity with iron and 99.9 and 82% using copper and zinc electrodes in a saline environment. The cadmium adsorption capacity of different anode materials exhibited the order of copper > zinc > iron > aluminum. The adsorption capacity was considerably reduced in saline condition due to more crystalline structure and lower surface area and porosity of the particles while it was enhanced by the oil, caused by structural changes including more uniform pores, the elevated surface area, and porosity. The COD removal yield of 89% for low salinity and 80/73% at high salinity with/without aeration were achieved by iron. The highest COD removal yield of about 95% was achieved by the aluminum electrodes, compared to 85 and 87% for copper and zinc electrodes. The main removal mechanisms were outer- and inner-sphere complexation, and surface precipitation.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy