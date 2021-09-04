Week 1 Offensive Player of the Game: Justin Hall

Week 4 of the high school football season is upon us. Here's a look at Friday's top games. Warsaw Tigers (2-1) at Mishawaka Cavemen (3-0) Kickoff 7 p.m.: Early-season Northern Lakes Conference showdown at Steele Stadium between 1-0 teams which shared NLC crown in 2020. … Mishawaka eyes will be on sideline to see if QB Justin Fisher, who injured his knee early in last week’s 36-7 victory at Goshen, will be in the lineup as head coach Keith Kinder indicated earlier this week he would. … If Fisher can’t go, sophomore brother Brady, who passed for one TD and ran for another at Goshen, will be replacement in Mishawaka’s attack which features RB Chase Gooden (308 yards, 3 TDs). ... Bart Curtis, who was 90-35 in 10 seasons as Mishawaka coach, winning six sectional titles and Class 4A state runner-up in 2012, brings his 2-1 Tigers to Mishawaka to face former assistant Kinder’s Cavemen, ranked No. 4 (Class 5A) by the Associated Press. … Warsaw rebounded from 35-16 loss at Michigan City with 43-14 victory over Plymouth to open NLC season, rushing for 257 yards. … RB German Flores-Ortega rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries, RB Julius Jones had 59 yards on three carries and QB Tucker Curtis had 38 yards on six rushes, and all scored TDs. ... Prior to the game, Mishawaka plans “Celebration for Smitty” to honor late Caveman player, teacher and assistant coach Gregg Smith, who tragically died in fall at his home in early March.