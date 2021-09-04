CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Study finds you need fewer than 10,000 steps each day to keep your heart healthy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StudyFinds.org) – Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.

