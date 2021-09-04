CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Cal Football Gameday Notes: Bill Musgrave and Peter Sirmon Talk About Nevada Opener

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
 6 days ago

We talk each week with Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.

Here's some of what they had to say in advance of the Bears' season opener against Nevada tonight at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on FS1.

Here's our comprehensive game preview.

In the video below, Musgrave talks about Nevada's defense, which doesn't get nearly the publicity of the Wolf Pack offense but definitely has the Bears' attention:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMkgM_0bmlHTlP00

Sirmon was asked about the Bears' defensive line, which will play this season without junior Brett Johnson, regarded as the team's best player up front. Defensive end Luc Bequette returned from a year at Boston College and will play his seventh (7th!) college football season, providing invaluable experience on an otherwise generally youthful group:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg6tV_0bmlHTlP00

Musgrave talks in the two videos below about Cal's running backs. He discusses the group as a whole in the first segment, then he answers a question about how sophomore Damien Moore earned the starting assignment over senior Christopher Brooks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUmSS_0bmlHTlP00

And this from Musgrave, specific to Moore and Brooks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lm0o_0bmlHTlP00

Below, Sirmon talks about how opposing defenses managed to slow down Nevada's prolific WR Romeo Doubs in the latter portions of last season. Doubts caught 9 touchdowns in the Wolf Pack's first 5 games but none over the final 4. Sirmon explains how quarterback Carson Strong adjusted to that level of defensive attention to his favorite target:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gief_0bmlHTlP00

Musgrave says he has been very pleased with junior Matthew Cindric, who won the starting center position that opened up when senior Michael Saffell was forced to retire this summer because of medical reasons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2Q3N_0bmlHTlP00

Here's Sirmon talking about Nevada tight end Cole Turner, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior who caught caught 49 passes a year ago, including 9 touchdowns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knjRr_0bmlHTlP00

Cover photo of Memorial Stadium

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

College Sports
Sports
Boston College
Football
Sports
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal Preview Box: Bears Will Face Heat at TCU Saturday

Cal will fly two time zones away and play in oppressive Texas heat when the Bears play their first road game of the season at TCU on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-90s and the time change will be factors, but coaches are wary of placing too much emphasis on those things for fear they will become debilitating issues in players’ minds. Cal coach Justin Wilcox addresses his approach in the video atop this story.
College SportsPosted by
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon, UCLA Lead Rose Bowl Predictions

Oregon remains the leading contender for the Pac-12’s Rose Bowl berth, but two of the seven sites we cited have UCLA in that game. Washington remained in the bowl picture according to most experts despite its embarrassing loss to Montana, but Cal dropped out of the picture following its loss to Nevada after being pegged to land a postseason berth in the preseason bowl projections. Jon Wilner did project Cal to be in one of the other bowls that might invite a Pac-12 team.
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal Football: 5 Questions for TCU Beat Writer Colin Post

With Cal playing at TCU on Saturday, we wanted to get an idea of what the Horned Frogs have in store for the Golden Bears. We already know TCU is on the cusp of a top-25 ranking after pushing aside FCS foe Duquesne 45-3, a game in which the third and fourth quarters were shortened to 12 minutes. We also know that TCU’s Max Duggan is an experienced, dual-threat quarterback considered to be among the Big 12’s best. And we also know cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson was a second-team All-America selection last year. And we also know TCU won five of its last six games last year to finish 6-4.
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal in NFL: Jordan Veasy, Jordan Kunaszyk, Davis Webb Join Practice Squads

Four former Cal players joined NFL practice squads this week after failing to make their teams’ 53-man rosters. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk signed with the Washington practice squad, quarterback Davis Webb joined the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, wide receiver Jordan Veasy and linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. were added to the Houston Texans practice squad.
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

49ers Release Ex-Cal Star Mychal Hendricks With Injury Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers have released former Cal linebacker Mychal Kendricks off of injured reserve with an injury settlement. Kendricks suffered a turf-toe injury in the the 49ers' second preseason contest, and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said then that Kendricks would be sidelined for at least a month. The length of time he is expected to be sidelined would determine the amount of his injury settlement.

