Love takeout but want to be able to make it from home? This Easy General Tso's Chicken recipe is one of our favorite fake-out takeout Chinese restaurant inspired meals!. I love eating out or getting takeout just as much as the next person. But I like experimenting how to make some of my favorite restaurant foods (easily) at home. This Easy General Tso's Chicken is a meal that makes an appearance at my house pretty often these days! This recipe is super easy and super flavorful and it will quickly become one of your new favorites. No frying or breading necessary! So if you are looking to make one of your Chinese restaurant favorites from home, then you need to try this Easy General Tso's Chicken recipe.