Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer

By Alex Heigl
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ronson has marred Grace Gummer, the musician revealed on Instagram Saturday. “To my truest love … out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a pic of the pair in their wedding duds. “And I’m sure it...

pagesix.com

