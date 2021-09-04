CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy declares five dead after helicopter crash off California coast

By Barbara Starr
CNN
 4 days ago
Five US Navy sailors were declared dead after they disappeared following a helicopter crash off the California coast, the US 3rd fleet said in a news release on Saturday.

