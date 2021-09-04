Navy declares five dead after helicopter crash off California coast

Philippine Sea—On Aug. 9, Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dalton (right), from Bayport, N.Y., attaches the chock and chain to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 attached to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
