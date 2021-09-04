Lincoln schools settle disabled woman's discrimination suit

The Lincoln Public School district has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said she wasn't hired for special education teaching positions because she is disabled.

Rachel Veenendaal is partially paralyzed and uses crutches. Lincoln Public Schools said it agreed to pay Veenendaal $300,000 to avoid the cost of litigation but it denied any wrongdoing.

Veenandaal was a substitute who was offered a job as a part-time special education teacher in May 2017.

She said she was told by district officials that she was a hazard on crutches and her disability would endanger children.

