Tom Brady hints he could play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 season

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately won his Super Bowl. As the future Hall of Famer enters his age-44 season, it seems he isn’t thinking about retirement anytime soon.

For many years, Brady hinted that he could hang up his cleats after his age-45 season. But that was before he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time, cementing his legacy as the best quarterback in NFL history. He found the perfect home in Tampa Bay and it seems he doesn’t want to leave.

Brady took part in an extensive interview with the Tampa Bay Times , shedding some light on his future and how long he plans to play for the Buccaneers.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time. For many years.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future with the team, via Tampa Bay Times

There’s very little reason for Brady to play anywhere else. The Buccaneers have built one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and there are no signs of this unit falling apart. With great pass protection keeping his jersey clean, Brady has all day to throw to one of the league’s best receiving corps.

But there are even more reasons for the legendary quarterback to stay. After a rocky start, his relationship with head coach Bruce Arians is better than ever and the two have worked tirelessly with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to design one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. When they don’t have the football, Tampa Bay’s defense routinely shuts down the opposition.

There’s also good reason to believe he is healthier than we’ve seen in previous seasons. Brady previously revealed he underwent knee surgery this offseason and as he told the Tampa Bay Times , it’s already had a tremendous impact on his movement this summer.

“It’s good for me to feel like I can move around freely. I had a knee sleeve on for 13 years. Just that little bit of compression keeps a hamstring from working the right way. You try to compress the knee to keep it more stable, but then you’re also compressing the quad. This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it. I’m not going to turn into Michael Vick out there but at least I’m not going to be super restricted.” Tom Brady on his health, movement after knee surgery

Brady reworked his contract this offseason, creating cap space for the Buccaneers. It put the franchise in a position to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl and they should be near the top of the NFL for the next two seasons.

Eligible for free agency in 2023, when he’ll be 46, Brady seems to feel confident he can keep playing when that day arrives. If the Buccaneers are the level of contenders many expect them to be, he could stick with them and keep adding to his unmatched resume. One thing is for certain, he will not play until he’s 50.

