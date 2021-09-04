New York Mets activate James McCann amid woes at catcher

The New York Mets activated catcher James McCann from the injured list on Saturday, but he isn’t expected to return to the full-time starting role soon.

Instead, he was listed as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, and manager Luis Rojas is going to play it safe as McCann comes back from back spasms.

He last played Aug. 16, and his recovery has been slower than initially expected.

“We’ll see day to day how he responds,” Rojas said.

McCann, 31, is in the first year of a four-year, $40.6 million deal he signed in the offseason. This season, he is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 99 games.

The Mets are banged up at the position. Chance Sisco was shaken up in a collision at home plate in the Mets’ win Friday night over Washington and was being evaluated Saturday morning. Tomas Nido has a sprained left thumb and is not yet eligible to come off the injured list.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Mets, check out #LGM rumors, rankings, and news here .

Patrick Mazeika started Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: