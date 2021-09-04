CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets activate James McCann amid woes at catcher

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yLmk_0bmlEOUN00

The New York Mets activated catcher James McCann from the injured list on Saturday, but he isn’t expected to return to the full-time starting role soon.

Instead, he was listed as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, and manager Luis Rojas is going to play it safe as McCann comes back from back spasms.

He last played Aug. 16, and his recovery has been slower than initially expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNCcJ_0bmlEOUN00 Also Read:
MLB ratings: TV viewership numbers and the future of Major League Baseball

“We’ll see day to day how he responds,” Rojas said.

McCann, 31, is in the first year of a four-year, $40.6 million deal he signed in the offseason. This season, he is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 99 games.

The Mets are banged up at the position. Chance Sisco was shaken up in a collision at home plate in the Mets’ win Friday night over Washington and was being evaluated Saturday morning. Tomas Nido has a sprained left thumb and is not yet eligible to come off the injured list.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Mets, check out #LGM rumors, rankings, and news here .

Patrick Mazeika started Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Chance Sisco
Person
Josh Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#Major League Baseball#Lgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Free Agents of Loaded 2021-22 Class

The 2021-22 MLB free agent class is shaping up to be landscape-altering. It boasts a wealth of middle infield talent and top-tier starting pitching talent. In April, we laid out our preliminary ranking of the top 25 free agents based on expected production, age and potential earning power. We updated those rankings in June, and it's time for another rundown of the market's top upcoming talent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom had partially torn UCL

Jacob deGrom had been on the Injured List with what was expected to be a minor injury. The New York Mets had hoped he would only be sidelined for a week or two before returning to the rotation in time to help with their push for the postseason. Instead, those days and weeks dragged on, as deGrom was unable to get to the next step in his rehab.
MLBdailynewsen.com

Washington Nationals' lineup with the New York Mets for the series finale

After reaching base on a fielder’s choice in his first at-bat, Escobar reached base again on the third trip to the plate. He then singled with two outs in the sixth, and then singled again in the seventh. Riley Adams was moved to third base before he scored on Juan Soto's wild pitch, temporarily making Washington up 3-2.
MLBPosted by
Beach Radio

Star New York Met Players Disrespect Mets Fans With Hand Gestures

I took my 10-year-old son took me to Citi Field for his first New York Mets game today. Excited to see this amazing stadium and hopeful the Mets disastrous August would start turning around; we sat at our seats on the 1st baseline. The Mets started to pull away from their competitors when we noticed something odd on the field. Shocking. Rude. Disrespectful. I didn't believe it and thought I misunderstood until I saw what one of the players said to the press after the game. Here's what happened.
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

Baez Gives New York Mets Fans “Thumbs Down”

Javier Baez and maybe some other New York Mets have decided to take on the fans. According to an article in the New York Daily News by Deesha Thosar, Mr. Baez feels justified in taking on the New York Mets fans, “When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” Baez said. “So they’re going to get booed when we get success.” Hmmm, game on.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Unleashes Classic New York Mets Rant

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's rants are the stuff of legend. When he grabs a subject and absolutely tears it apart, it's as a good as sports commentary can get. He unleashed another all-time classic on Monday while discussing the New York Mets and the players' attitude toward the fans. Over...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Only the New York Mets Could Embarrass Themselves With Their Own Thumbs in a Victory

Who has two thumbs and is sick of Mets fans' poor attitude? This guy. On Sunday, following the New York Mets' 9-3 win over the Atlanta Braves, shortstop Javier Baez revealed that the thumbs down he and teammates had been flashing was directed at Mets fans who had been booing them during the team's recent struggles. The Mets quickly went into damage control by releasing a statement supporting Mets fans' First Amendment right to boo, but not the players' right to respond.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

James McCann uncertain when he'll return to Mets' lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann said Saturday that he's uncertain of when he'll return to the lineup despite his rehab being "right on track," according to SNY. "We have targets, but there are certain things I have to accomplish," he said. "The way I view it, as soon as I'm able to get out here and help, that's what I'm gonna do."
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets need to worry about themselves instead of fans

The New York Mets celebrations on Sunday raised some eyebrows. They were giving each other the thumb’s down sign, a symbol that had become a meme due to a disgruntled Mets fan several years ago. However, the Mets have been hearing their fan’s frustrations in a more typical fashion – being booed mercilessly.
MLBMLB

McCann returns, but Mets will be cautious

WASHINGTON -- With their catching depth stretched to the limits, the Mets received a significant boost on Saturday when they activated starting backstop James McCann from the injured list. He served as New York’s 29th man for their doubleheader against the Nationals, so no corresponding move was necessary. McCann had...
MLBfangraphs.com

James McCann Has Lost His Progress

For Mets catcher James McCann, 2019 represented a career-altering triumph over the struggles that had plagued him through his first five big-league seasons in Detroit. With the Tigers, McCann’s abject lack of success at the plate led him to yo-yo between batting stances and approaches. In June 2016, he replaced his leg kick with a quieter front-foot step, struck out in a career high 29.2% of his at-bats, and tweaked his stance again in the offseason. McCann closed the book on his rookie contract with a 2018 season from hell — an abysmal triple-slash of .220/.267/.314, and a wRC+ of 56, good for second-worst among all hitters with at least 450 plate appearances.
MLBNew York Post

James McCann, Jose Peraza expected to be healthy for Mets ‘soon’

One catcher returned to the Mets this week and they could have another back in the coming days. James McCann has been catching bullpen sessions in recent days and on Saturday he simulated four innings behind the plate. McCann has been sidelined since Aug. 17 because of back spasms. “The...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Mets woes continue

Happy Friday you beautiful OTC readers! I hope you had a tremendous week, that you have a lovely long weekend planned (even if that just means sitting on the couch and relaxing, whatever works for you!) You know who it hasn’t been a good week for? The New York Mets....
MLBAmazin' Avenue

After an ugly day in New York, Mets win an ugly game

The Mets and Marlins did not play on Wednesday night because New York was in the process of becoming one giant body of water, but thankfully the skies cleared on Thursday, the flood waters subsided, and it was clear to play baseball in Queens last night. Carlos Carrasco got the...
MLBESPN

What's next for the New York Mets after this disappointing season?

It's still mathematically possible that the New York Mets will construct a surprise ending to their 2021 story. According to Fangraphs, their chances for making the playoffs, as of Monday morning, stand at 2.3%. They aren't totally out of it yet. But it's likely they will be soon, and then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy