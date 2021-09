There is an unwritten law in the cinema that says that if you are hesitating between committing suicide or being drunk, try to make a movie with a giant worm crawling through the sand. All those who have tried have been unable to solve the dilemma. They have ruined, yes, but they are alive and sober. And so until reaching the third and definitive attempt. Denis Villeneuve presented on Friday in Venice his expected and always delayed by the pandemic version of the classic of Frank Herbert where the protagonists always hidden are the Shai-Huluds. That is, the producing worms of the spice that moves the universe and that crawl through the sand. He is now drunk. And happy. And I live, of course.