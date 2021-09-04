CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Small search party attempts to track down missing autism man in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
A small search party of family and friends met Saturday at Mapes Ball Field to search for a 20-year-old autistic man who hasn’t been since Aug. 30.

Home security footage shows Christopher Clarke Jr. leaving his family home near East 181st Street and Clinton Avenue around 3 a.m.

'I'm in fear if something happened to him': Bronx mother asking for help finding missing son with autism

Clarke’s mother says her son’s disappearance is not like him because he is a homebody who never left their home along and preferred gaming to hanging out in person.

The Bronx mother also says he left without his ID or any money, taking only his phone.

When she tried calling his phone, another voice answered.

The phone was later ditched a few blocks from where Clarke was seen.

News 12 is told Clarke wears his hait in an afro and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, dark pants and black and white Adidas shoes.

Clarke’s family says they have been posting fliers ever since he disappeared but that some were mysteriously taken down.

Anyone who has seen Clarke is asked to take photo and call police.

