CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

By Emily Browne
boxrox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Dumbbells#Triceps#Hips#Dumbbell Overhead Tricep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Workoutsboxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Increase Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base, you will not see results, no matter how hard you train.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

The Best Diet For Older People to Lose Body Fat, Maintain Muscle Mass, and Improve Bone Density

For most of us, losing a bit of weight is one way that we can get healthier and strive toward living a longer life. However, after a certain age, all weight loss diets aren’t necessarily safe. Many of them can exacerbate problems like muscle and bone density loss, which are already issues for older folks. Luckily, science tells us that a diet high in protein and low in calories is probably the safest — and most effective — eating plan to adopt if you’re getting older and want to drop some pounds.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are many factors that can lead to an accumulation of belly fat—lack of sleep, soda consumption, distracted eating, and more—but one of the leading causes of the stubborn bulge has to do with a certain type of food that's very popular. According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, a...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
Workoutsbarbend.com

Learn How CrossFitter Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Stretches For Squat Training

Champions are flexible. Not just in their mindset or ability to adapt in the heat of competition, but literally flexible. Five-time reigning Fittest Woman on Earth®, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, knows that racking so much hardware in her trophy room is both a testament to her fitness and her ability to stay injury-free.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Feel the Burn With Just Your Bodyweight

Bodyweight training has been the bread and butter of quarantine fitness, especially earlier in the year when gyms were shut down. The appeal of bodyweight training is fairly obvious: No equipment required. You can do bodyweight workouts virtually anywhere; at the beach, in a hotel room, at the park — the world is your oyster.
Weight LossPosted by
LiveScience

Does running burn fat?

Running has long been a popular way to get fit, but does running burn fat? Unlike some fitness styles, it's affordable and has a relatively small learning curve for novices. Even in the last year or so, running has shot up in popularity as a way to improve mood and get fit outdoors.
Workoutsbarbend.com

Powerlifter Brianny Terry (75KG) Deadlifts 267.5 Kilograms In Training — 2KG Over Her World Record

Powerlifting Brianny Terry is not joking around with her training prep. The 24-year-old, 75-kilogram lifter is scheduled to compete at the 2021 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Showdown on Sept. 26, 2021. On Sept. 9, 2021, Terry took to her Instagram page to share a video of her stellar 267.5-kilogram (589.7-pound) raw deadlift — a full two kilograms (4.4 pounds) over her current deadlift world record.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Shoulder Exercises to Build Great Strength and Conditioning

SHOULDER EXERCISES – WARM UP. Your shoulders are complex, multi directional joints, so make sure you warm up properly before you try any of these exercises. These mobility exercises are also useful to help you strengthen and protect your shoulders, ligaments and tendons:. You can add these exercises in as...
Fitnessdrweil.com

Exercise & Brain Health

A compelling body of research in both humans and animals has shown that exercise is good for the brain. And now a new study in mice has revealed that a hormone produced during exercise can benefit the brain by boosting the health and function of neurons, a change that improves thinking and memory in healthy animals as well as those with the mouse version of Alzheimer’s disease.
Workoutswomenfitness.net

How to Excel at At-Home Workout Regimens

Getting in shape doesn’t have to entail paying exorbitant gym fees and sweating it out in front of other people. As a growing number of us have come to discover, meeting one’s fitness goals from the safety and comfort of home can be both cost-effective and highly rewarding. However, if you’re new to physical fitness or have grown accustomed to working out in gyms, diving into an at-home regimen in earnest may be a bit of a challenge. Anyone looking to excel at home-based workout regimens should consider the following pointers.
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete. Since then, they’re included in regular programming at CrossFit Boxes around the world, and...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Try Camille Leblanc-Bazinet’s Ultimate Squat Challenge

CrossFit Games champion Camille Leblanc-Bazinet has challenged her followers to try her ultimate squat challenge. Facing the wall with your arms raised, squat as close to the wall as possible until your hips go below parallel. Other pointers:. Your squat will only be valid so long as you keep your...
Workoutsboxrox.com

5 Pull Up Bar Complexes to Explode your Strength and Skill

Pull up bar complexes help you get more comfortable with hanging and swinging movements. They will help strengthen the pulling strength and most importantly, challenge you a bit more. We put together a list of six different routines we found around the web. 1. Beginners’ Starting Point. If you’re a...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell

Every fitness enthusiast knows the importance of lifting weight. Don’t have a whole lot of space for too many dumbbells? The Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell has you covered. It replaces 5 sets of dumbbells while saving you space. You can adjust the weight from 5lb to 25lb. More gadgets like this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy