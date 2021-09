KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For more than a decade, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated artist and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt has enchanted millions of fans around the world as the Celtic violinist and founding member of the globetrotting music phenomenon Celtic Woman. As the featured violin soloist on all 11 Celtic Woman albums, each title achieved the coveted #1 slot on the Billboard World Music Chart. The NY Times has called Máiréad “A Demon of a Fiddle Player.” Her eclectic career has always encompassed the contrasting styles of classical and Irish traditional music. She’s played at the White House and the Pentagon for four US presidents, along with famous venues and symphony concert halls worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.