Hampton, VA

Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton shooting

 12 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the city Saturday morning.

According to police, at 11:52 a.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Highland Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found one victim, an adult man, suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The extent of the man's injuries and the nature of the shooting are currently unknown.

Christian L. Hill, a 22-year-old Newport News man, was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting in to an occupied dwelling.

Hill remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

