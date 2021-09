OutDaughtered fans can’t seem to get enough of the red-headed Busby quint, Hazel. Since the beginning, they have been following along as Hazel has to go to a lot of eye appointments. Hazel has nystagmus which causes her eyes to move involuntarily. Surely, wanting Hazel to be healthy is what causes a lot of fans to have a place for her in their hearts. However, her nystagmus doesn’t keep her from being a normal six-year-old kid. With that in mind, she finds the strangest place to relax.