Wasatch County School District Announces New COVID-19 Policies
The Wasatch County School District announced new policies in response to rising COVID-19 cases late Friday. The Wasatch County School District has been following Utah Department of Health recommendations for K-12 schools since the beginning of the school year. Those recommendations include encouraging mask wearing in class and getting vaccinated, but Friday’s announcement adds another layer to the district’s policy.www.kpcw.org
