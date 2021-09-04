Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2021 college football predictions expert who's 14-5 on FSU picks

Florida State lost a thrilling game in overtime against the reloaded Notre Dame Fighting Irish who went to the CFP last season. McKenzie Milton returned to college football action, his first as a Seminole after a catastrophic knee injury two years ago and led the Seminoles on two clutch drives late in the 4th Quarter to tie the game. Florida State’s starting QB, Jordan Travis threw 2 touchdowns and rushed for another in the game. FSU running backs Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward rushed for 144 and 76 yards respectively and each had a touchdown. For Notre Dame, Jack Coan was 26 for 35 for 366 yards and 4 TD’s in his first start as the Notre Dame quarterback. Irish tight end Michael Mayer was the team’s leading receiver with 120 yards and 1 touchdown. Standout Safety Kyle Hamilton had two interceptions for Notre Dame.