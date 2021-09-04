Florida State vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2021 college football predictions expert who's 14-5 on FSU picks
There are a ton of college football games on the board Thursday, Friday and Saturday over Labor Day weekend. However, Sunday's slate is focused on just one matchup -- Notre Dame vs. Florida State. Notre Dame hopes to start another year strong after going 9-0 as a temporary member of the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. The independent Fighting Irish will visit a Seminoles team that was an abysmal 2-6 in conference play last year.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0