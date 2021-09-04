CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell Soup (CPB) Option Traders Bullish After Earnings

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Campbell Soup Company (CPB) reported that it had exceeded analysts' predictions for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that they think the share price will move higher in the future. This may come as no surprise considering that the share price rose 2% the day after the announcement.

