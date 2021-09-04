CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This Innocent Lightning Cable Is A Hacker’s Dream Tap For Everything On Your Machine

By Nathan Ord
Hot Hardware
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “duck test” states that if you see something and “it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” However, this same logic path cannot be applied to everything, such as USB cables which could contain more than meets the eye. In the past year, a security researcher and red-team hacker nicknamed “Mischief Gadgets,” or MG for short, has developed, updated, and publicly released a family of USB cables that can be used to steal sensitive information like passwords and usernames.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Usb Cable#Nsa#Nsa#Cottonmouth#The O Mg Keylogger Cable#Mischief Gadgets#Wifi#O Mg#Usb C#Hak5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Electronicsgamepolar.com

Safety Researcher Develops Regular-Trying Lightning Cable With a Chip That Can Steal Passwords

Apple has shifted to USB-C on its iPad Professional lineup and we solely want if it was accessible for iPhone fashions as properly. Whereas it might take a while for that to occur, a safety researcher has developed a fairly normal-looking Lightning cable that may steal your passwords and knowledge after which ship it to the hacker. The cable is known as OMG Cable and it really works like a traditional Lightning cable. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on the topic.
ElectronicsPCWorld

This USB-C Lightning cable should terrify you

Now even your USB-C and Lightning cables can spy on you. Hak5 has begun selling USB-C and USB-A cables that yes, work as cables—but they can also be used hack your laptop, tablet, or phone remotely. The cable, first demonstrated by security researcher MG in late 2019, is designed to...
Computersgitconnected.com

Everything You Need To Become A Machine Learner

This list of resources is specifically targeted at Web Developers and Data Scientists…. so do with it what you will…This list borrows heavily from multiple lists created by : sindresorhus. Machine learning is a subfield of artificial intelligence, which is broadly defined as the capability of a machine to imitate...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

New malicious Lightning cable can steal user data from a mile away

A new and upgraded version of a malicious Lightning cable that can steal user data and remotely send it to an attacker illustrates the threat of untrusted accessories. The OMG Cable, which looks exactly like a standard Lightning to USB cable, was first demoed back in 2019 by security researcher MG. Since then, MG was able to work with cybersecurity vendor Hak5 to mass-produce the cables for researchers and penetration testers.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Lightning cable look-alike for hackers now available for sale

Keeping your iPhone and private data secure may become harder than ever with the arrival of a new O.MG cable intended for hacking that looks just like a Lighting cable. The fake cable, developed by a security researcher simply known as “MG,” comes loaded with a variety of hacking tools, including a keylogger.
Technology9to5Mac

Wireless key-logger hidden inside USB-C to Lightning cable

A USB-C to Lightning cable with a hidden wireless key-logger can enable an attacker to capture everything you type from a distance of up to a mile. Any tech-literate person knows you should never plug a USB key into any of your devices unless you trust the person giving it to you, but fewer know that the same applies to USB cables …
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

This Seemingly Normal Lightning Cable Will Leak Everything You Type

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. It looks like a Lightning cable, it works like a Lightning cable, and I can use it to connect my keyboard to my Mac. But it is actually a malicious cable that can record everything I type, including passwords, and wirelessly send that data to a hacker who could be more than a mile away.
Technologyidropnews.com

This Innocuous Looking Lightning Cable Can Steal Your Passwords

In another cautionary example of why you should be careful about which accessories you plug into your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, security researchers have developed an innocuous-looking USB-C to Lightning cable that conceals a keylogger able to steal your passwords and other sensitive information. According to Motherboard’s Vice, a security...
TechnologyUbergizmo

Security Researcher Creates Lightning Cable With Hidden Keystroke Logger

You might not think too much when you plug a Lightning cable into your computer. After all, it’s just a cable designed to help you charge your iPhone, right? For the most part, that’s true. However, a security researcher going by the initial MG has created a Lightning cable that has more going for it than you think.
Technologymaketecheasier.com

The OMG Lightning Cable Is Really a Hacking Tool

Hacking just continues to get more and more sophisticated. Cables now exist that can mimic “real” cables but also provide an avenue for hackers to steal your data. The newest versions of the OMG cable mimic an Apple lightning cable and USB-C cable. But while they charge or connect your devices, a hacker is stealing your information or possibly offloading malware.
ComputersHot Hardware

BrakTooth Security Flaw Puts Billions Of Phones, Laptops And IoT Devices At Risk

When it comes to the convergence of convenience and technology, Bluetooth is right up there with the advent of USB, which is why there are billions of devices that support the wireless standard. Frighteningly, they could all be at risk of more than a dozen vulnerabilities discovered by security researchers Matheus E. Garbelini, Sudipta Chattopadhyay, Vaibhav Bedi, Sumei Sun, and Ernest Kurniawan.
Technologylifewire.com

How to Install Wi-Fi Extender

Regardless of the extender you buy, an extender will connect to your existing router and use it to broadcast its new Wi-Fi network. Place the extender in the center of the area which needs a stronger Wi-Fi connection. An extender is a valuable piece of tech, but big houses with...
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Get fast, reliable Wi-Fi everywhere with devolo’s Magic 2 Wi-Fi next

Whole-Home Wi-Fi is a great concept, but not always an actual reality. Conventional Wi-Fi extenders can run into difficulties transmitting through floors and walls. This can lead to inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage in your home, with some areas being ‘dead zones’. Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem. It’s called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy