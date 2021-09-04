Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Otero County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
