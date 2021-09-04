CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Otero County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Otero County, NM
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Ponce, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jayuya; Juana Diaz; Ponce; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Jayuya in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz in Puerto Rico Ponce in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 105 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continue to develop and drift across these areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as quick rises along rivers and small streams. Estimated amounts of up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ponce, Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Villalba, Coto Laurel, Luis Llorens Torres, Guayabal, Aguilita, Capitanejo, Potala Pastillo, Tallaboa Alta, Marueno, Rio Canas Abajo, Playita Cortada and Tallaboa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SALT LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS COUNTIES At 731 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bountiful to near Draper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, Taylorsville, Draper, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, North Salt Lake, Millcreek, Granite, Cottonwood West, Mount Olympus, Little Cottonwood Creek Valley, East Millcreek, Canyon Rim and Emigration Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 295 and 313. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 118 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Ponce, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jayuya; Juana Diaz; Ponce; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Jayuya in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz in Puerto Rico Ponce in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 105 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continue to develop and drift across these areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as quick rises along rivers and small streams. Estimated amounts of up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ponce, Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Villalba, Coto Laurel, Luis Llorens Torres, Guayabal, Aguilita, Capitanejo, Potala Pastillo, Tallaboa Alta, Marueno, Rio Canas Abajo, Playita Cortada and Tallaboa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaverhead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 20:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beaverhead Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Beaverhead County through 845 PM MDT At 803 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lemhi Idaho to 20 miles south of Gilmore Idaho. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lima, Dell, Grant, Bannack Pass, Bannack, Clark Canyon, Bannack State Park and Snowline. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 2 and 53 . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Madison County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT...JEFFERSON...EASTERN BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 415 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monteview to 6 miles southeast of Hamer, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dubois, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview, Small, Sage Junction and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBER...NORTHERN SALT LAKE...NORTHEASTERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Weber, or near Hill Air Force Base, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, South Ogden, Centerville, Woods Cross, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, West Bountiful and Uintah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 317 and 343. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ada by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:09:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ada THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ADA...PAYETTE CANYON...NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE...SOUTHWESTERN GEM AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Beaverhead County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Madison and Beaverhead Counties through 930 PM MDT At 848 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles north of Gibbonsville Idaho to 9 miles northwest of Parker Idaho. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Brief heavy rain showers are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dillon, Sheridan, Twin Bridges, Lima, Jackson, Monida, Wisdom, Alder, Dell, Bannack Pass, Melrose, Wise River, Dewey, Glen, Snowline, Red Rock Pass, Bannack State Park, Grant, Lakeview and Bannack. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 94 . Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 157 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding and quick rises along rivers and streams. So far up to to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Adjuntas, Utuado, Lares and Cayuco. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 510 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Bombay Beach to near Westmorland to El Centro to near Mt. Signal to 17 miles south of Calexico, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 34 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 55. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 45. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon&#039;s Well, Algodones Dunes, Mt. Signal, Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio, Wiest, Bonds Corner and Niland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ada County in southwestern Idaho Payette County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 800 PM MDT.. * At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Payette to 7 miles northeast of Parma to Elephant Butte, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near New Plymouth and Middleton around 740 PM MDT. Emmett, Caldwell, Letha and Firebird Speedway around 750 PM MDT. Nampa, Meridian, Kuna and Star around 800 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Malheur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ADA...PAYETTE CANYON...NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE...SOUTHWESTERN GEM AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large waves on top of astronomical high tides may lead to some splashover and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.6 0.1 0.3 6 None 11/03 PM 9.9 0.4 0.2 4-5 None 12/04 AM 8.9 -0.6 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.7 0.2 0.1 3 None 13/05 AM 8.5 -1.0 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.6 0.1 0.2 1 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.3 0.5 0.3 6-7 None 11/03 PM 9.6 0.8 0.2 5-6 None 12/04 AM 8.6 -0.2 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.4 0.6 0.1 3-4 None 13/05 AM 8.2 -0.6 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.3 0.5 0.2 1 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 10.6 0.9 0.4 6-7 None 11/03 PM 10.8 1.1 0.2 5 None 12/03 AM 9.8 0.1 0.0 4 None 12/04 PM 10.7 1.0 0.2 3-4 None 13/04 AM 9.2 -0.5 -0.1 3 None 13/05 PM 10.5 0.8 0.2 2 None
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBER...NORTHERN SALT LAKE...NORTHEASTERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Canyon County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Canyon, Gem by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canyon; Gem THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ADA...PAYETTE CANYON...NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE...SOUTHWESTERN GEM AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ada, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Ada; Canyon; Gem; Owyhee; Payette The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ada County in southwestern Idaho Payette County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho Northeastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 800 PM MDT.. * At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Payette to 7 miles northeast of Parma to Elephant Butte, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near New Plymouth and Middleton around 740 PM MDT. Emmett, Caldwell, Letha and Firebird Speedway around 750 PM MDT. Nampa, Meridian, Kuna and Star around 800 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing and humidity is rising this evening, as temperatures cool. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:57:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Yauco THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUAYANILLA, PENUELAS AND YAUCO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SALT LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing and humidity is rising this evening, as temperatures cool. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.

