CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

DeVonta Smith makes his Alabama-Miami pick to delight of fans

By Mark Heim
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has spoken. Former Alabama receiver and the first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles joined the SEC Network ahead of Saturday clash between No. 1 Alabama and No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. During the segment, he was asked for a prediction. The Tide is roughly...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Camp
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Nfl Hall#Mercedes Benz Stadium#All American#First Team All Sec#The Alabama Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Why Nick Saban was so excited that DeVonta Smith won the Heisman

DeVonta Smith had a monster 2020 season and was a big part of Alabama going undefeated and winning the national championship. Smith’s strong play and impressive stats earned him the 2020 Heisman Trophy. Alabama head coach Nick Saban does not believe that there could have been a more deserving player for the award.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles vs. Falcons time, odds, prediction: How to watch DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts make their NFL debuts

The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are going to be a part of NFL history in Week 1. When Nick Sirianni and Arthur Smith make their NFL head coaching debuts, they experience a first in league history in Week 1, as rookie head coaches will be making their debuts on opposing sides in two separate matchups on kickoff weekend for the first time (Urban Meyer and David Culley are the other matchup).
NFLYardbarker

All Business For DeVonta Smith as NFL Debut Nears

Getting over 100,000 of your closest friends together is fun. That's a business, according to Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is set to make his professional debut Sunday (1 p.m. FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is already familiar with those surroundings. It's...
College SportsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Devonta Smith Days Left Until Bama Football

Happy gameday week! We are six days away from the Alabama Crimson Tide kicking off against Miami in Atlanta. In honor of the six days, or "DeVonta Smith" days left, we are taking a stroll down memory lane with six of Smith's best, or most memorable performances with the Tide.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles rookie report card: DeVonta Smith, pair of Day 3 draft picks earn high marks

It is back-to-school time for many of the schools in the area. For the Eagles rookies, school has been in session since they were drafted earlier this spring. The nine draft picks spent time studying the new playbook, learning new terminology as if they were taking a foreign language class, studying angles of attack as if they were in geometry, and getting a crash course in physics by learning how to get leverage on defenders.
Tuscaloosa, ALRoll 'Bama Roll

Countdown to kickoff: DeVonta Smith’s 5 TD game broke records

When Ole Miss traveled to Tuscaloosa on September 28, 2019, there wasn’t much reason for intrigue outside of the two respective fanbases. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke was on the hot seat coming off a 1-7 SEC mark in 2018 while Alabama was once again expected to compete for a national title. This game was programmed to be your run-of-the-mill Alabama blowout.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

DeVonta Smith Well Serve as an Honorary Captain on Saturday

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith will serve as an honorary captain this Saturday as the Crimson Tide kickoff the 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes. Smith enjoyed an illustrious career at the University of Alabama, putting together one of the greatest careers for wide receiver in college football history.
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

WATCH: DeVonta Smith Appears in First Heisman Ad

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith, has appeared in his first Heisman House commercial ad by Nissan. The ad starts with the fellow wide receiver, Desmond Howard, welcoming Smith at the door, a house filled with quarterbacks, running backs and a lone defender. "Finally, another wide receiver in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: DeVonta Smith Makes His “Heisman House” Debut

DeVonta Smith, the most recent winner of the award, made his Heisman House debut in tandem with the start of the 2021 season this weekend. Joining the classic Nissan ad campaign, the former Alabama wide receiver rolled up to the Heisman House featuring some of football’s biggest stars. Smith was...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: DeVonta Smith is “most likely to be this year’s Justin Jefferson”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Most likely to be this year’s Justin Jefferson: DeVonta Smith. What a rookie year it was for Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Jefferson finished last season with 88 receptions, a rookie record of 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. The LSU product would conclude the 2020 season as WR6 in half-PPR formats and would be on a lot of championship teams in fantasy football. Jefferson’s ability to come into the NFL and dominate the way he did is extremely rare, hence why he was able to set a new mark for receiving yards by a rookie wideout. So to expect a rookie wide receiver to do something close to what Jefferson did last year is extremely naïve. But if there was one rookie wide receiver who is best positioned to come close to what Jefferson did, it’s DeVonta Smith. Smith was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles just after winning the Heisman Trophy. Smith has been a popular player to talk about due to his atypical size at wide receiver. While Smith stands at six feet tall, he weighs 170 pounds, causing some to be concerned with his durability at the next level. Despite the doubts people have about his size, Smith is a speedy wide receiver that is going to immediately be the No. 1 wide receiver on the Eagles.
NFLinquirer.com

Introducing the 2021 Eagles: Turnaround starts with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith

With the music fading on the speakers across MetLife Stadium and fans heading toward the exits, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the last players to leave the field following the Eagles’ tie with the Jets on Aug. 27 in the preseason finale. Sporting quarter-zip hoodies...
NFLfastphillysports.com

HERE’S EAGLES DEVONTA SMITH HAZED IN HEISMAN HOUSE WELCOME!

DeVonta Smith made his Heisman House debut a week before his NFL debut in six days with the Eagles at Atlanta. Smith was immediately welcomed by former Michigan superstar Desmond Howard — the last wide receiver to win the Heisman back in 1991. “Finally, another wide receiver in the house!...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy