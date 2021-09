JERSEY CITY, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating the death of a 24-year-old Jersey City man who was found deceased Thursday morning in a parking lot near 3200 Liberty Avenue in North Bergen.Just prior to 7 a.m., the North Bergen Police Department responded to a call of deceased male. Responding officers found the lifeless victim – later identified as Marquis McCleod – who was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:24 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.