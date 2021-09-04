CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Argentine satire on film-making lightens up Venice festival

By Silvia Aloisi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DAu8_0bml7V3s00
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "Official Competition" in competition - Venice, Italy, September 4, 2021 - Actor Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel pose on the red carpet. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

VENICE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Venice Film Festival got a break from its anguish-filled line-up with Saturday's premiere of "Official Competition", a behind-the-curtains Argentine satire about film-making that had the audience laughing out loud.

In it, an 80-year old billionaire businessman in search of social prestige decides to make a movie to leave his mark.

To fulfil his ambition, he hires the best: maverick director Lola Cuevas, played by Penelope Cruz, and two actors with big talent but even bigger egos.

One is a Hollywood star, impersonated by Antonio Banderas. The other, played by Argentine actor Oscar Martinez, is a high-brow theatre purist, with radical views about celebrity and commercial entertainment.

From the get-go, the two are on a collision course, and the director's eccentric methods for immersing them in character only add to the tension, making for some farcical scenes.

To elicit fear, they are made to rehearse while sitting beneath a precariously suspended boulder. In another scene, the pair are cling-wrapped together for bonding.

COMIC RELIEF

Argentine directors Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn said they wanted to show what happens on set and the tactics actors with different backgrounds use to prepare for rehearsals.

Speaking to reporters after a press screening at the Venice movie showcase, where "Official Competition" is vying for the top Golden Lion award, they said inspiration had come from the personal experiences of their own cast.

Banderas said he once worked opposite an actor who would bellow before a scene. "The first time he did it, I thought it was a cow," he said.

He added that it had been refreshing to make a funny movie at a time when "laughing seems to be forbidden": a reference to the global gloom from the coronavirus pandemic.

The film explores universal themes and emotions, such as envy, under-confidence, competition between professionals and people's relationship with success, he said.

Cruz, who also stars in another competition film in Venice - Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" - said it was liberating to interpret Lola, whom she described as smart but a bit of a "psychopath".

"It was somehow a tribute to our profession," she said.

The festival runs until Sept. 11.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Antonio Banderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Festival#Venice Film Festival#Film Making#Satire#Argentine#Golden Lion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

''Dune'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, the cast of ''Dune'' and more hit the red carpet for the premiere during the 78th Venice Film Festival this evening(September 3rd). Zendaya worked the split on her custom BALMAIN FALL 2020 dress with a short train in the back. Zendaya's dress is clearly an ode to the film and even though it's probably hard to see, this dress was perfectly created in leather. Love the jewelry as well but I kinda wish she wore ankle strap sandals or pumps. However that doesn't stop me for loving this look.
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Stars Return For Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival opened in style on Wednesday with Penelope Cruz the first of many stars to grace the Lido's red carpet, as cinephiles prepare for a spectacular line-up despite continued Covid restrictions. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival is seen as an essential...
MoviesPosted by
WWD

AmfAR Will Host Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Foundation for Aids Research will be returning to the Venice Film Festival this year. The nonprofit organization, also known as amfAR, will host a benefit dinner on Friday at the Arsenale. The event is presented by Campari, with the Red Sea International Film Festival as the signature sponsor and the San Clemente Palace as the hotel partner. More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetamfAR Cannes 2021: Inside the Gala Singer Nicole Scherzinger, best known for being the lead singer from The Pussycat Dolls, will...
Moviescodelist.biz

Several Hollywood productions at the Venice Film Festival

Just a few weeks ago, the Cannes Festival celebrated the revival of the film industry. Because of the corona pandemic, it did not take place in May, as usual, but in July. This brought it unusually close to the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which started on September 1st. Could it be that Cannes has already received the best films and Venice has to put up with rather insignificant works and names? That was the question that was in the room. It is now clear: Cannes was just the beginning; Venice can boast even more stars and even more Hollywood productions.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Venice Film Festival reclaims its illustrious reputation.

The Venice Film Festival reclaims its illustrious reputation. The Venice Film Festival returns to the limelight on Wednesday with an international lineup of blockbuster and auteur films, as well as Hollywood’s jet-set. The world’s oldest film festival, held on the gorgeous, beach-lined Lido, will try to reclaim some of the...
Moviescowboysindians.com

Critics Cheer The Power of the Dog at Venice Film Festival

Jane Campion’s western drama will open theatrically Nov. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 1. Rave reviews already are rolling in for The Power of the Dog, the eagerly awaited western drama starring Benedict Cumberbach, Jesse Plemons and Kirstin Dunst, and directed by Jane Campion (The Piano). Indeed, Campion’s film, which had its world premiere today at the Venice Film Festival, currently has a 100 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: Calm Before The Storm As The Covid-Proof Fest Gears Up

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the Venice Film Festival, which continues on schedule for a second year in a row despite the pandemic disrupting other events. Tuesday August 31. Day 0 of the festival. Call it the calm before the storm, but the Venice Lido was a sedate place to arrive Tuesday, with two days to go until the kickoff of this year’s Venice Film Festival....
MoviesImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Venice opens film festival with caution, history

VENICE — Venice’s central place in the history of pandemics provides the backdrop to this year’s Venice Film Festival. In an early screening Tuesday, Italian director Andre Segre presents a documentary shot last year showing how Venice organizers managed to stage the first and only in-person international film festival during the first year of the pandemic. For Venice, it was nothing new, since for centuries the city has helped provide the baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

The Venice Film Festival 2021 Movie Scorecard

2021’s awards and festival season begins with the Venice Film Festival, in its 78th annual celebration with Bong Joon-ho presiding as jury president. Highlights include sci-fi epic Dune, slasher sequel Halloween Kills, and new films from the varied likes of Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Pedro Almodovar (Parallel Mothers), Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho), and Ana Lily Amirpour (Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon). Check out every movie screening at the fest that gets a Tomatometer score, updated as they come in, with our Venice 2021 Film Festival Scorecard.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Timothée Chalamet Makes the Case for Men’s Jewelry at Venice Film Festival

While this year’s Venice Film Festival lineup feels stacked to the brim as it is, few movies have attracted the same feverish anticipation as Denis Villeneuve’s spectacular new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune. It’s not just the film itself that is garnering buzz, however, but also those looking to see what its stars, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya—both known for being among the most stylish dressers in Hollywood—would take to the red carpet wearing for its premiere tonight.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kristen Stewart reveals she had ‘spooky’ feelings while filming Princess Diana biopic

Kristen Stewart has opened up about playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer.The actor said she experienced “spooky, spiritual feelings” while making the film, and felt that the late royal gave her the “sign-off” to perform the role.Spencer recently premiered to critics at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, accruing no small amount of acclaim.Speaking to the LA Times after Spencer’s debut at Telluride, Stewart discussed making the film, which is set over three days during Christmas 1991, when Diana stayed in Norfolk’s Sandringham House. “Even if I was just fantasising. I felt like there were moments...
MoviesMetro International

Film shines light on Mexican sweatshops at Venice festival

VENICE (Reuters) – “The Box”, a Mexican movie competing for the top award at the Venice Film Festival, takes viewers inside textile sweatshops to shine a light on labour exploitation through the eyes of its protagonist, a teenager boy. The film, by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, centres around young Hatzin,...
Moviesgo955.com

Italian film brings circus freaks to Venice festival

VENICE (Reuters) – Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti’s dark fantasy movie “Freaks Out”, which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers – each with their own peculiar characteristic...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Spencer Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

After successfully tackling the inner lives of two major twentieth-century figures in previous films (Jackie and Neruda), Pablo Larraìn has aimed his sights on a third beloved icon: Princess Diana. While the film lacks the finesse and the magical realism of the previous works, it is nonetheless fascinating and thoroughly watchable.
Moviesvrscout.com

The 2021 Venice Film Festival Invades ‘VRChat’

Explore 37 groundbreaking projects from 21 countries, 35 custom-made worlds, and five live events hosted in VRChat. The Venice Film Festival is back with yet another selection of genre-defying VR projects from some of the most exciting creators in the field. This year event organizers are taking its Venice VR Expanded program to the next level with even more immersive offerings than previous festivals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy