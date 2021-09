The Jacksonville Jaguars have a first overall draft selection in Trevor Lawrence. Should they pursue a former top pick in Cam Newton?. The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. This paves the way for rookie quarterback Mac Jones to start. The former MVP signed with the Pats last season, starting 15 games and going 242-of-368 for 2657 yards with eight passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s now free to sign with any team he wants.