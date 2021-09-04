CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Zverev advances at Open when Sock retires in 4th

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1...

Tennissemoball.com

The Latest: Zverev wins 15th straight, into US Open quarters

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with his 15th straight victory. The No. 4 seed from Germany beat 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7). Zverev started his winning streak at the Olympics,...
New York City, NYwiproud.com

The Latest: Raducanu storms into 4th round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Emma Raducanu continues to roll at the U.S. Open, using a straight-sets victory to advance to the fourth round. Raducanu beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 to set up a potential date with top-seeded Ash...
Tennissemoball.com

Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) -- Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men's and women's players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic. The tournament, set...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
TennisPosted by
WSB Radio

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Zverev Takes First Set From Djokovic at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev has won the first set against Novak Djokovic, who will have to come from behind for a fourth straight match at the U.S. Open. Zverev took the lead when Djokovic double-faulted in the...
Tennisspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Djokovic evens US Open semifinal at a set apiece

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are tied at one set apiece in their U.S. Open semifinal. After Zverev won the first set 6-4, when Djokovic never held a break point, the No. 1 seed broke...
Tennissemoball.com

US Open Lookahead: Raducanu, Fernandez in teen women's final

NEW YORK (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004. Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu. The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the U.S. Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open. The mixed doubles final, followed by a 20th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, precede the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Daniil Medvedev tops Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
Tennisriverbender.com

The Latest: Injured Sock withdraws from U.S. Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Jack Sock withdrew from men's doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev. Sock appeared to suffer a leg/groin injury early in the match....
Tennissemoball.com

The Latest: Medvedev takes first two sets of US Open semi

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Daniil Medvedev is a set away from another U.S. Open final after a late rally to seize the second set from Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada, served for the second set...
Tennissemoball.com

Salisbury, Ram win men's doubles; Gauff, McNally reach final

NEW YORK (AP) -- Joe Salisury has a chance at the doubles double at the U.S. Open. Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their second Grand Slam men's doubles title together with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory Friday over Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. The women's doubles final is Sunday, when...

