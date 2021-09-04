CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study finds you need fewer than 10,000 steps each day to keep your heart healthy

WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StudyFinds.org) – Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Study Group#Heart Health#Women And Men#South West News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Sleep Study Finds Perfect Amount of Sleep Adults Need to Be Healthy

A new study has determined the “sweet spot” of sleep you should be getting every night in order to decrease your risk of Alzheimer’s and other adverse health outcomes. The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, found that getting less than six hours of sleep negatively affects your health in potentially severe ways. Along with increasing your chances of getting Alzheimer’s, not sleeping enough can also increase symptoms of depression and often results in gaining weight. But it also has found that there’s such a thing as too much sleep.
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
FitnessPosted by
MassLive.com

Forget 10,000 steps a day: here’s how much you should actually walk, according to researchers

While the mantra for years was for adults to walk 10,000 steps daily, researchers are proposing a new, lower number. Walking at least 7,000 steps per day reduced risk of premature death from all causes for middle-aged people by 50% to 70%, compared to other middle-aged people who took fewer daily steps, according to a new study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Fitnessmarthastewart.com

Taking 7,000 Steps Each Day—Instead of the Previously Recommended 10,000—Can Help Reduce Heart Disease Risks

This lesser amount of steps cuts chances of death by 70 percent in middle-age adults, according to a new study. While it's been long believed that walking at least 10,000 steps a day is important for our overall health, you might not need to get to that number in order to improve your wellness. According to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, getting to 7,000 steps on a daily basis can protect the heart against artery complications and lessen chances of death by 70 percent in middle-age adults.
FitnessWTAX

About 7,000 steps each day can lead to a longer life

A new study suggests that simply being on your feet more throughout the day can add years to your life. Participants who took about 7,000 steps a day had a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying from all causes during after 11 years of follow-up when compared with people who took fewer steps each day. These findings held for Black and white middle-aged men and women. And quicker steps weren’t necessarily any better, the study showed. Step intensity, or the number of steps per minute, didn’t influence the risk of dying. The research wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, taking more steps reduced the chances of dying. But “exercise can reduce cardiovascular risk by improving blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, improvement of hyperglycemia [blood sugar] in diabetes, and contributing to weight reduction,” said the study author. Experts say that adding a 20-minute walk each day is a great start.
Workoutsmymodernmet.com

Study Reveals How Much Exercise You Need To Counteract Sitting All Day Long

Do you sit at a desk all day? Many jobs require sitting all day from nine to five. These hours can be harmful for your health, particularly if you (like most people) find yourself slouching. A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that such sedentary work days can be counteracted with exercise—specifically 30 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity. Such a change can even impact your lifespan.
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Keeping You Healthy: how to treat your gut better

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Gopi Vasudevan is on a one-man mission to get Americans to treat their gut better. The gastroenterologist with Kearney Regional Medical Center points to the relationship between lifespan and the stuff living in our stomachs. "There are certain things living inside of us determined by how...
YogaMindBodyGreen

This Trick Could Help You Set Healthy Habits You'll Actually Stick To, Study Finds

If short-lived New Year's resolutions have taught us anything, it's that setting new goals is easy, but actually following through with them can feel pretty challenging. Luckily, a study published in JAMA Cardiology found the key to creating lasting habits: It's all about setting your own exercise goals and engaging in them ASAP.
Fitnessbostonnews.net

Study finds how many steps per day benefit health

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): According to a new study, walking at least 7,000 steps a day reduced middle-aged people's risk of premature death from all causes by 50 per cent to 70 per cent, compared to that of other middle-aged people who took fewer daily steps. The findings of...
Weight Losseasyhealthoptions.com

Could you omit just 200 calories a day to save your heart?

As we age, even the healthiest of us will probably experience some signs of heart disease. Nothing that will threaten our life or even slow us down, but still, age does bring some changes. Studies show that our aorta, the main artery coming into our heart, becomes gradually stiffer with...
Diseases & Treatmentswearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Less Money, More Heart Risk?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — In the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Researchers know that diet, genetics, and lifestyle habits can all contribute to heart attack risk. Now, a new study reveals your bank account may also play a role. Ivanhoe explains. Heart disease is the...
Fitnesshealththoroughfare.com

You Don’t Have To Take 10,000 Steps Per Day – Science Reveals The New Number

The benefits of exercise are numerous and seemingly limitless. They can help reduce the risk of developing health conditions such as high blood pressure or heart disease and can make it easier for people to find lasting joy in their lives. However, it can be tricky to know how to stay motivated when trying to shed pounds or get in shape. Numbers can help, but only if they’re used correctly.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Advance planning can lower risks of high-altitude activities for people with heart disease

People with high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias (heart rhythm abnormalities) or heart failure should check with their health care professional before visiting a high-altitude location, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the Association.
WorkoutsGood News Network

Is Your Goal to Walk 10,000 Steps? Science Shows We Need A Lot Fewer

Registering 10,000 steps a day with a pedometer is a fine goal that deserves celebration, but far from being a doctor-recommended dose of activity, it’s actually a complete myth. The good news is that for most people whose physical activity is limited to walking, one need only accumulate between 4,500...

Comments / 0

Community Policy