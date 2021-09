We’ve all been there: You’d hoped to cut out fabric for 20 minutes and then get to sewing, but the crafting scissors you’ve had since high school are proving to be a pain—functionally and sometimes literally. Scissors that have sticky stuff on them are the bane of sewers and artists. Trade hand exhaustion and ragged edges for these five nonstick blades that will stand up to even the peskiest glues and adhesives. Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in...