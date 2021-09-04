Understanding the Molecular Diverse Makeup of Hepatocellular Carcinom

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are web-like structures consisting of DNA, histones and granule proteins, released from neutrophils in thrombus formation, inflammation, and cancer. We asked if plasma levels of the NET markers myeloperoxidase (MPO)-DNA and citrullinated histone H3 (H3Cit)-DNA, are elevated in liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and if the levels correlate with clinical parameters. MPO-DNA, H3Cit-DNA, and thrombin–antithrombin (TAT) complex, as a marker of coagulation activity, were measured using ELISA in plasma from 82 patients with HCC, 95 patients with cirrhosis and 50 healthy controls. Correlations were made to clinical parameters and laboratory data and patients were followed for a median of 22.5 months regarding thrombosis development. H3Cit-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in plasma from cirrhosis (66.4 ng/mL) and HCC (63.8 ng/mL) patients compared to healthy controls (31.8 ng/mL). TAT levels showed similar pattern (3.1, 3.7, and 0.0 µg/mL respectively, p < 0.01). MPO-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in cirrhosis patients (0.53 O.D.) as compared to controls (0.33 O.D.). Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA correlated positively with Child–Pugh and MELD score. TAT was increased in all Child–Pugh and MELD groups. In multivariable logistic regression, Child B and C liver cirrhosis were independent predictors of elevated H3Cit-DNA in plasma. Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA were similar in patients with or without history of thrombosis, or thrombus formation during follow-up. In conclusion, plasma markers of NET formation are elevated in liver cirrhosis and correlate to the degree of liver dysfunction in patients with liver cirrhosis and/or HCC. The presence of HCC did not further increase the plasma levels of NET markers as compared to patients with cirrhosis only.