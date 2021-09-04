CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Understanding the Molecular Diverse Makeup of Hepatocellular Carcinom

targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmaia Lujambio Goizueta, PhD, discusses mutations commonly seen in hepatocellular carcinoma, and the targeted therapies available for these tumors. Amaia Lujambio Goizueta, PhD, an assistant professor of Oncological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, discusses mutations commonly seen in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the targeted therapies available for these tumors.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Gene Mutations#Oncological Sciences#Hcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Cancerhealthday.com

Which Cancer Patients Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot Most?

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An alliance of leading U.S. cancer centers has updated guidance about COVID-19 vaccine boosters for cancer patients and the people around them. The guidance, from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Vaccination Advisory Committee, says several groups should be considered eligible immediately for a...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

A Better Understanding of Chronic Pain

Summary: Brinker-related transcription regulators play a key role in the formation of nociceptive sensation and could be a new target for pain-relieving medications. Chronic pain is a debilitating condition affecting millions of people worldwide. An improved understanding of the pathophysiology of chronic pain is urgently needed. A study by the...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...
CancerNature.com

Neutrophil extracellular traps in patients with liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are web-like structures consisting of DNA, histones and granule proteins, released from neutrophils in thrombus formation, inflammation, and cancer. We asked if plasma levels of the NET markers myeloperoxidase (MPO)-DNA and citrullinated histone H3 (H3Cit)-DNA, are elevated in liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and if the levels correlate with clinical parameters. MPO-DNA, H3Cit-DNA, and thrombin–antithrombin (TAT) complex, as a marker of coagulation activity, were measured using ELISA in plasma from 82 patients with HCC, 95 patients with cirrhosis and 50 healthy controls. Correlations were made to clinical parameters and laboratory data and patients were followed for a median of 22.5 months regarding thrombosis development. H3Cit-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in plasma from cirrhosis (66.4 ng/mL) and HCC (63.8 ng/mL) patients compared to healthy controls (31.8 ng/mL). TAT levels showed similar pattern (3.1, 3.7, and 0.0 µg/mL respectively, p < 0.01). MPO-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in cirrhosis patients (0.53 O.D.) as compared to controls (0.33 O.D.). Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA correlated positively with Child–Pugh and MELD score. TAT was increased in all Child–Pugh and MELD groups. In multivariable logistic regression, Child B and C liver cirrhosis were independent predictors of elevated H3Cit-DNA in plasma. Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA were similar in patients with or without history of thrombosis, or thrombus formation during follow-up. In conclusion, plasma markers of NET formation are elevated in liver cirrhosis and correlate to the degree of liver dysfunction in patients with liver cirrhosis and/or HCC. The presence of HCC did not further increase the plasma levels of NET markers as compared to patients with cirrhosis only.
CancerNature.com

Toward best practice in cancer mutation detection with whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing

Clinical applications of precision oncology require accurate tests that can distinguish true cancer-specific mutations from errors introduced at each step of next-generation sequencing (NGS). To date, no bulk sequencing study has addressed the effects of cross-site reproducibility, nor the biological, technical and computational factors that influence variant identification. Here we report a systematic interrogation of somatic mutations in paired tumor–normal cell lines to identify factors affecting detection reproducibility and accuracy at six different centers. Using whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES), we evaluated the reproducibility of different sample types with varying input amount and tumor purity, and multiple library construction protocols, followed by processing with nine bioinformatics pipelines. We found that read coverage and callers affected both WGS and WES reproducibility, but WES performance was influenced by insert fragment size, genomic copy content and the global imbalance score (GIV; G > T/C > A). Finally, taking into account library preparation protocol, tumor content, read coverage and bioinformatics processes concomitantly, we recommend actionable practices to improve the reproducibility and accuracy of NGS experiments for cancer mutation detection.
CancerMedicalXpress

Paradigm shift in the treatment of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a disease of the elderly: the average age of patients is 72. In Austria, about 1,600 people are diagnosed each year. Since pancreatic cancer has no specific symptoms, it is not usually diagnosed until the tumor is locally advanced or has already metastasized. Once the tumor has metastasized, it is usually no longer treatable by surgery or radiotherapy. In addition, the drug therapy options available to date have not been very successful, especially not in older people.
Cancertargetedonc.com

HAIC of FOLFOX Shows Positive Efficacy/Safety in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Ming Zhao, MD, discussed how the efficacy of HAIC-FO for the treatment of HCC compares to sorafenib as investigated in the FOHAIC-1 clinical trial. Previous studies such as IMbrave150 (NCT03434379), SHARP (NCT00105443), and Asia-Pacific SHARP have found that advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with mega...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Managing Chemotherapy Side Effects

A cancer diagnosis can turn a person’s life upside down. Dealing with chemotherapy side effects is one of the many challenges you may face, but symptoms can usually be managed to help improve your quality of life. Traditional, or cytotoxic, chemotherapy is the mainstay of treatment for small-cell lung cancer...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for nearly 15% of all lung cancer diagnoses in the United States. While treatment for the more common non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has improved over the past decade with the advent of new targeted therapies, SCLC remains difficult to treat. Lung cancer develops when cells...
Diseases & Treatmentswxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that can lead to chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Researchers say it can sometimes be reversed with lifestyle changes. We talk about metabolic syndrome with the experts and a patient. Our guests:. Lynda Powell, Charles J. and Margaret Roberts Professor...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Directions in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Drs Neeraj Agarwal and Petros Grivas comment on biomarkers and novel therapies under investigation for advanced urothelial carcinoma and remark on the next steps for treating patients with antibody-drug conjugates. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: The 1 important question is what the future is bringing to us. We’re still in a...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Prolonged Survival Shown With SIRT and Y90 Plus Chemotherapy in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma have demonstrated tendency to live longer when elective internal radiation therapy with Y90 is added to chemotherapy. A phase 2 study has shown that adding selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) with Y90 resin microspheres to gemcitabine/cisplatin can extend overall survival in patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) Conference.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

A promising path for future treatments to stop progressive multiple sclerosis

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and others have published results of studies that map out the activity of genes, molecules, cells, and their interactions in specific types of multiple sclerosis (MS) brain lesions thought to contribute to progressive disability. The findings point to a possible informative new way to efficiently test the potential of therapies to stop nerve degeneration, and they identify culprits involved in tissue damage that might be targeted by new therapies in the future.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient-Reported Outcomes in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

The importance of collecting patient-reported outcomes data in urothelial carcinoma as it relates to novel treatment selection. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: This is a dialogue that we keep having with one another and with providers in clinic: how to optimally sequence this drug and take into account level of evidence, efficacy, safety, and medical comorbidities and toxicity profiles, which you mentioned before. I’ll quickly try to go further in this discussion before we wrap up. Regarding the importance of quality of life and patient-reported outcomes, we’ve been trying to get more data in urothelial cancer using validated tools. We’re learning from other tumor types. You’ve done studies yourselves, like the TITAN study in prostate cancer. Do you have any comments on how we can better integrate quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in the platinum-refractory and earlier settings in advanced urothelial cancer?
Cancertargetedonc.com

Determining the Outcomes of TTI-622 With Azacitidine for TP53-Mutant AML

Cancer research sites across the United States are evaluating the use of TTI-622 plus azacitidine in patients with T53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The investigational immune checkpoint inhibitor, TTI-622 (SIRPα-IgG4 Fc), has recently been dosed in the first patient with TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia in combination with azacitidine (Vidaza) as part of cohort A of the phase 1 clinical trial, according to a press release issued by Trillium Therapeutics, Inc.1.
Canceronclive.com

Myelopreservation With CDK4/6 Inhibitors

Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Jared Weiss, MD. The rationale for using CDK4/6 inhibitors to prevent myelosuppression in patients receiving chemotherapy-containing regimens for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH: Chemotherapy in combination with immunotherapy is the standard of care for management of patients with...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Checkpoint Inhibition Plus Ablation Shows Promise in Advanced HCC

Efficacy and safety have been demonstrated with the combination of durvalumab with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from a pilot study show that combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is effective a safe for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy