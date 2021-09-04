CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Elder abuse investigation leads to arrest

By Robyn Dobson
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yuba County woman was arrested after Yolo County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant in relation to an open Yolo County investigation regarding elder abuse. On Tuesday, detectives arrived at the 1000 block of Tiburon Way in Plumas Lake to conduct the search of 45-year-old Victoria Ochoa, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. During the search, detectives collected multiple items related to the case including a Lazy Boy recliner, a horseback saddle, jewelry, the victim’s credit card, signed checks and antique collectibles.

