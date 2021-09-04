CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Bell injury update: Michigan receiver carted off field with leg injury

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan's most reliable receiver the last two years was injured in Saturday's game vs. Western Michigan. Ronnie Bell, who led the Wolverines in receptions and receiving yards each of the last two seasons, was injured after a 31-yard punt return midway through the second quarter. Immediately after Bell hit the turf, he grabbed at his right knee; he tried to limp off the field before trainers attended to him; he put no weight on his right knee as he was helped off.

