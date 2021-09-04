Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

The world's largest direct-air carbon capture plant is up and running, although you might want to keep your expectations in check. Bloomberg reports Climeworks has started operations for Orca, a plant in Iceland that grabs CO2 from the air, storing it underground and using a Carbfix solution to mix the chemical with water and (in two years) trap it in stone. The facility will capture 4,000 tons of CO2 per year, and it's 'permanently' removed from the environment, not recycled.