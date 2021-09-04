District Court News
Tenth Judicial District Court convened August 31, 2021, with Judge Thomas Stockard Presiding. Scott Alexander Brown did not appear for his scheduled arraignment. Churchill County Public Defender (CCPD) Wright Noel, counsel for Brown, stated that his client was involved in a traffic accident over the weekend which resulted in a severely broken leg. Noel asked for a continuance on the case. Court Services staff reported that prior to the accident, Brown repeatedly violated the terms of his release by not checking in with Court Services nor showing up for testing when required. The hearing was continued until September 7, 2021, at which time the court will address Brown’s violations.www.thefallonpost.org
Comments / 0