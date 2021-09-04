Lavazza Stakes: Chalk Stream wins as Her Majesty The Queen equals record for most victories in a year

England captain Joe Root was beaming with pride after overtaking Michael Vaughan’s record for Test wins with a dismantling of India and promised there is plenty more to come.Root led his country to victory for the 27th time in 55 games in charge, moving one ahead of his fellow Yorkshireman to sit top of the pile with a crushing innings-and-76-run win at HeadingleyEngland arrived at Headingley winless in their last seven outings, 1-0 down in the LV= Insurance Series after a bruising defeat at Lord’s and with a host of first-choice players unavailable,What unfolded was a superb team performance, with...