Lavazza Stakes: Chalk Stream wins as Her Majesty The Queen equals record for most victories in a year
Her Majesty The Queen is on course to set a new record for winners in a calendar year after Chalk Stream's victory in the Lavazza Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. Cieren Fallon claimed the class two handicap at Her Majesty's track, becoming the 29th winner from 120 runners in the Royal colours in 2021. That equalled the previous record, set in 2019 from a total of 147 runners.www.skysports.com
