Justice Court News
New River Township Justice Court convened with Judge Benjamin Trotter presiding. Vitoriano Pacheco was arraigned in Justice Court on August 29. Pacheco was charged with Battery which constitutes Domestic Violence with Substantial Bodily Harm, a Category C Felony that carries 1-5 years in state prison, and a potential fine of up to $10,000. According to the allegations, Pacheco struck his girlfriend in the face, breaking her nose. A status hearing is set for Thursday, September 2. Pacheco advised the court he will be retaining his own counsel.www.thefallonpost.org
