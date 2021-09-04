CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Prospects Notes – 9/4/2021: Bobby Miller returns, Justin Hagenman intriguing, new acquisition Jake Jewell

By Josh Thomas
dodgersdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article—— Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller made his return off the injured list, and despite not pitching since July 23, there seemed to be little in the way of rust. There were some questions about Miller’s future when he was drafted due to his heavy 2-seam approach and mechanics/arm action that gave way to long-term questions as a starter. Since then, he has gone almost full-time to a 4-seamer that shows good carry, and his delivery has been cleaned up quite a bit.

dodgersdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Jewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Il#Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mark Prior, Justin Turner Taking Note Of Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler has taken over as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff despite the team also employing two future Hall-of-Famers who are still both great in their own right. While the 27-year-old has had success since joining the rotation in 2018, this season Buehler has taken another...
MLBOCRegister

Alexander: If Dodgers can get to 3 runs, they can make do

LOS ANGELES — The key number for the 2021 Dodgers, it seems, is three. After Friday night’s 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres, the defending champs had played 142 games this season. They’re on a pace to top 100 victories for the third time in five seasons, their pitching staff statistically is baseball’s best even with what has turned into a patchwork rotation for the last couple of months, and they have an offensive attack potentially powerful enough to have scored 22 runs in a game and double-digit runs on 12 occasions.
MLBchatsports.com

Max Scherzer Enjoying ‘Seamless’ Transition With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with their 4-0 win at Petco Park on Thursday, receiving another strong start from Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young Award winner enjoyed his best outing since joining L.A. in last month’s blockbuster trade, allowing just two hits over 7.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.
MLBmilb.com

Scouting report: Dodgers' Bobby Miller

MiLB.com's Scouting Report series spotlights players who are just starting their professional careers, focusing on what the experts are projecting for these young phenoms. Here's a look at fourth-ranked Dodgers prospect Bobby Miller. For more player journeys on The Road to The Show, click here. The Dodgers have a successful...
MLBaudacy.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBbleachernation.com

Dodgers Claim Two Outgoing Cubs Pitchers Off of Waivers: Jewell and Meisinger

Hey, I said there could be extra waiver wire movement today because of the rostering deadline, and sure enough, it’s already touched on the Cubs. Two of the Cubs’ depth relievers, recently put on waivers, have been claimed by the Dodgers:. Each of Jewell and Meisinger got a little shot...
MLBOCRegister

Gavin Lux’s return to Dodgers comes with a new position

LOS ANGELES ― Gavin Lux had an interesting couple of weeks at Triple-A. He saw time at four positions and designated hitter. He did not commit an error. And he hit well enough that the Dodgers figured Lux could do something that, as Manager Dave Roberts said Friday, “might spark us.”
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

9/4 Gamethread: Giants vs. Dodgers

It’s time for Game 2 in what is not just one of baseball’s best rivalries, but the top divisional race at the moment. Yes, it’s the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. It won’t be easy for the Giants to take the win, as they’re up against Julio...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Bobby Miller returns to Great Lakes

There wasn’t really a notable performance on the day, so we’ll give it to Bobby Miller who returned from the IL after missing nearly six weeks. He pitched 2 2⁄3 scoreless innings for the Loons. Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers’ comeback fell just short, as they fell to the Albuquerque...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of Sunday's lineup

Turner is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner will head to the bench Sunday after starting the past six games and going 3-for-24 with an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Chris Taylor will work the hot corner in his absence.
MLBknbr.com

Giants claim former Dodgers righty Jake Jewell off waivers

The Giants (88-50) have picked up right-handed reliever Jake Jewell off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, the team announced Tuesday. Jewell, 28, was most recently waived by the Dodgers less than a week after they claimed him. He didn’t make a MLB appearance with LA. Jewell has posted...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Cardinals 1: Max Scherzer strikes out 13, continues to dominate

—— Things did not go very well for Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. He began the game by hanging an 0-2 breaking ball to Trea Turner, who rapped it for a double, then gave up a single to Max Muncy that was hit hard enough that even Trea couldn’t score, and then Mookie Betts lined a ball down the line in left that bounced off the wall in foul ground to limit him to a single but plated a run. Fortunately for Mikolas, Justin Turner then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to clear the bases, but another run scored to make it 2-0 early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy