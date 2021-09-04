Dodgers Prospects Notes – 9/4/2021: Bobby Miller returns, Justin Hagenman intriguing, new acquisition Jake Jewell

—— Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller made his return off the injured list, and despite not pitching since July 23, there seemed to be little in the way of rust. There were some questions about Miller’s future when he was drafted due to his heavy 2-seam approach and mechanics/arm action that gave way to long-term questions as a starter. Since then, he has gone almost full-time to a 4-seamer that shows good carry, and his delivery has been cleaned up quite a bit.