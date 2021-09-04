CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Caldor Fire: ‘Monumental Day’ As Hundreds Return To Homes Near Pollock Pines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF/AP) — Optimism continued to soar Saturday within the ranks of the small army of firefighters battling the massive Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe. Evacuated residents were returning homes on the secured western edge of the blaze while crews had slowed the advance of the flames on the outskirts of South Lake Tahoe.

