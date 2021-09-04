Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11
WEST CHESTER, PA — Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) has announced that it will be honoring the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with a poignant speaker event featuring one of the nation’s most renowned authors and disaster experts. “American Dunkirk: The Waterborne Evacuation of Manhattan” featuring James Kendra, Ph. D will be held Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30 PM.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0