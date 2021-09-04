CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of 9/11

By Denise Kovalevich
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST CHESTER, PA — Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) has announced that it will be honoring the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with a poignant speaker event featuring one of the nation’s most renowned authors and disaster experts. “American Dunkirk: The Waterborne Evacuation of Manhattan” featuring James Kendra, Ph. D will be held Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30 PM.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Society
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
West Chester, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center#9 11#The West Chester Library#Uptown#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Angel Torres Joins the HGSK Team

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith, P.C. is introducing Angel Torres as a new associate. Attorney Torres honorably served in the United States Marines Corps Reserves, demonstrating his steadfast commitment and dedication to the object at hand. Which for him, has always been zealously representing individuals hurt in workplace accidents or who are suffering from workplace illnesses in Pennsylvania.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

The American College of Financial Services Hosts 7th Annual Clambake to Raise Funds for Service Member Scholarships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — 2021 marks the 7th Annual Clambake and Solider Citizen Award event, hosted by The American College of Financial Services and The American College Penn Mutual Center for Veterans Affairs, with a mission to transform the lives of our active-duty service members, veterans, and their spouses by raising money for full scholarships for professional designations and degree programs offered by The College.
Paoli, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Friends from St. Norberts Led Cacti Workshop at Daylesford Crossing

PAOLI, PA — Friends and volunteers from Saint Norbert’s Parish recently led a fun and informative container gardening workshop with cacti and succulents for residents at Daylesford Crossing, in Paoli, PA. In the summer, a group from the church led a hands-on flower arranging session for residents of the SageLife...
Chester, PAMyChesCo

$544.1K in Grants Announced for Programs in the City of Chester

CHESTER, PA — State Rep. Brian Kirkland announced that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded $544,109 in grant funding to programs in the City of Chester. “Too many in our community—especially our young people—are caught up in a cycle of violence from which they can’t find a way...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Melissa Mann Appointed to Lead Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has appointed Melissa Mann to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. In this position, Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-owned historic sites and museums, leading division chiefs, site administrators, regional educators and curators, and administrative staff. This network of sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History traces 300 years of Pennsylvania’s history.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Six Walk-Up Apartment Buildings Totaling $8.5 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors announced the sale of six walk-up apartment buildings in the Washington Square, Rittenhouse Square, and Queen Village neighborhoods of Center City, Philadelphia. The sales included the following properties: 11 units at 623 & 625 Pine Street, 9 units at 2015 Walnut Street, 5 units at 614 South 3rd Street, 6 units at 735 Spruce Street, & 9 units at 1127 Spruce Street.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philly Anti-Violence Efforts Awarded More than $5 Million

HARRISBURG, PA — Projects intended to reduce community violence in Philadelphia have been awarded more than $5 million, announced state Sen. Vincent Hughes. The grants, through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency were awarded to community groups, Temple University Health System, the School District of Philadelphia and more than two dozen other organizations working in the city to address the surge in violence.
Villanova, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Devereux Awarded $30,000 Grant to Purchase Emergency Clothing for Youth

VILLANOVA, PA — Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust to purchase emergency clothing, uniforms and gift cards for emergency clothing for children and adolescents who receive services through Devereux Pennsylvania Children’s Behavioral Health Services (CBHS) and Devereux Pennsylvania Children’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services (CIDDS).
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Announces Phase One Improvements to the Broad, Germantown, and Erie Project, Changes to Phase Two

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia‘s Mayor Kenney and State Senator Sharif Street announced changes Wednesday to the project at Broad, Germantown, and Erie (BGE). Over the last four years, the City has been working with neighbors around the BGE intersection to design and implement changes with the goal of improving safety, strengthening commerce and supporting neighborhood businesses, providing better connections to public transit, and honoring local history and culture.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington Mayor Shares Announcement About Flood Assistance Programs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington’s Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Delaware Governor John Carney and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) yesterday to issue a joint announcement about flood assistance programs for residents impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week. “It’s a difficult task to pull lives and properties back...
Downingtown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

$99K Grant Announced for Chester County Intermediate Unit

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, announced that Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has approved the Chester County Intermediate Unit #24 request of $99,705 in federal SOR funds to implement the LifeSkills Training program in the middle and high schools of 12 school districts. LST is a...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Gillespiehall’s Clara Mattucci Named Partner

HOCKESSIN, DE — Behaviorist Clara Mattucci has been named partner at the strategic communication firm GillespieHall, a BGP Publicity Inc., business. Mattucci joined GillespieHall as a social media strategist in 2011. Her previous position at the firm before making partner was Chief Operating Officer. Mattucci, a social scientist and marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy