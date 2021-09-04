10 Easy Indoor Play Ideas for When You are Stuck Inside

There are plenty of suggestions out there for how to prevent less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Poo-Pourri spray is immensely popular, and flight attendants use this brilliant hack to keep airplane bathrooms fresh. However, thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that don’t require a daily spray, or a touch-up every time you go. In fact, you only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well. And yes, there is a correct way to hang your toilet paper.